TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Difficulties are meant to rouse, not discourage. The human spirit is to grow strong by conflict. — William Ellery Channing

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Self-praise is nno praise at all. — English Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Reviewing the old and deducing the new makes a teacher.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 While it may be a fairly rigorous, disciplined working day, it won’t be the easiest. Lunar influences are likely to put you in touch with prickly types. Avoid snap decisions and pointless debates. As an aside; if you use the daylight hours wisely, then the evening may just bring a little reward! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 21, 33, 42, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Certain influences may highlight or expose certain problems. What is most likely to work is a methodical, step-by-step approach. The idea of backtracking a little may seem the right idea, but you should tread carefully before reversing any recent decisions or actions just to cut corners! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 16, 24, 37, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a slight element of drama at large. Try to avoid acting rashly and don’t be tempted to be economical with the truth. A fairly shrewd and incisive perspective will provide useful insight; however, the shifting lunar combinations throughout the day may well block this until the late evening! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 25, 30, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Lunar influences are likely to make a few waves. The morning hours may present something in a truer light, while the late- afternoon hours are more likely to perhaps blur the overall picture. Don’t jump to conclusions and try not to assume too much without the requisite confirmation! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 19, 24, 37, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Communications aren’t particularly well aspected, with mix-ups; errors and a few crossed-wires being more than likely, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Don’t jump to conclusions; don’t be too hasty to react, and avoid making any important decisions if possible! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 26, 32, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Rather contradictory influences may well pull you in two different directions. On a day where sensitivities may be quite high, just try to bear in mind that your mood may be quite dependent on other people’s actions and reactions. If someone is being a little difficult, then leave it for another time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 22, 28, 32, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Don’t be too surprised relatively simple decisions become that little bit harder to settle. By the same token, don’t get too despondent if a collective or group-based decision seems, by comparison, almost impossible to agree. It’s not the most gracious day; just work with what you’ve got! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 27, 31, 36, 40

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A tendency to take over might lead to certain misunderstandings. While you may have nothing but good intentions, your contribution could be interpreted as a vote of no confidence. It may be best to check whether someone needs your help before you take any action! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 28, 32, 40

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Pesky aspects are likely to impact on your relationship zone. Tiny little faults and flaws, which you normally wouldn’t even notice, may well be amplified by the moon. Be tactful when delivering any requests. It might also be best to postpone any new dates for today too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 26, 34, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Lunar influences swing the focus sharply to unresolved or lingering matters. After a slightly clear start to the day, you could find that the circumstances around this unresolved matter become more muddled as the hours pass. There’s possibly a back- to-the-drawing-board moment! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 21, 24, 39, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Don’t make casual or offhand promises. Critical planetary combinations could create a kind of blundering day, where nothing quite pans out. If you offer to extend a helping hand, then you should expect things to actually be a lot harder than they originally seem! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 25, 28, 37, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There could be a slight trace of regret over a recent decision. If so, then use today to correct it. There’s a secondary issue, which may even be connected to the first and that is a need for caution in communications. Something you hear may not be entirely accurate! Today’s Numbers: 4, 8, 13, 20, 34, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Kate Beckinsale, Helen Mirren, Jeremy Piven, Mick Jagger, Blake Edwards, Sandra Bullock, Kevin Spacey

