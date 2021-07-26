These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Difficulties are meant to rouse, not discourage. The human spirit is to grow strong by conflict. — William Ellery Channing

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The eyes believe themselves; the ears believe other people. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Reviewing the old and deducing the new makes a teacher.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on the note of change, which is a dominating feature throughout the next twelve months. Firstly you may decide to make some changes within the home; this may be a spot of interior designing or a massive clear out, but there is a danger of spending more than you intended. A change of pace will make late November and early December quite hectic: this will be a great time for job applications and career switches, because in the post New Year period there is likely to be some great news regarding your current position. During the spring there could be more exciting changes in store, but this time in terms of romance. The summer months switch the focus to travel!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A temporarily light-hearted vibe should be kept in perspective and kept under control. It’s definitely not a day to blur the line between work and leisure. Career matters are reasonably well- aspected, as long as you don’t try to rush through any complicated processes! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 23, 26, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The rather airy and benevolent vibe may actually feel a little restrictive for some earth signs, since it may well feel as though problems develop no matter what you do. Don’t overreact to something said or hinted, and it may be best to disregard a slightly competitive individual too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 25, 28, 31, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Vaguely muddled feelings may well define the overall mood. It may be in your best interests to disregard a rumor in romance. In addition; singles in particular may have rather high expectations of a development or an individual. It may be best to keep your thoughts to yourself for now! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 26, 33, 37, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day that enables fun, but it may not offer much in the way of reliability. Commitment will be fairly low on the agenda for you, but not necessarily for others. You may be convinced that you’re being quite clear. However, the possibility of mixed signals will be fairly high! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 24, 35, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You may need to guard against being slightly too critical with others. Saying exactly the right thing at the right time is something that may not come effortlessly. It’s certainly a day where you’ll need to be a little more approachable, if you want to make any headway with regard to an agreement of some kind! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 31, 33, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a surge of breezy optimism in the chart and you’re likely to perhaps assume more than you should. You may misinterpret a promise or offer. Alternatively a promising new connection could peter out into nothing later on in the week. It’s best not to read too much into too little! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 23, 33, 41, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The airy vibe may well bring a tiny dash of intrigue. Something you hear could change your perspective when it comes to a particular person or specific event. It’s a day to quietly store up what you hear, glean or learn, since there may be a few inconsistencies to iron out first! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 24, 31, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 While careers and practical matters will be reasonably well- aspected, there will be a marginally frostier vibe when it comes to personal matters. It’s a day where you’re more likely to revisit old ground for no discernible reason. It could be that there’s something you still feel a need to say! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 32, 36, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Airy influences emphasize progress and personal endeavors on the work/career front. You’ll be radiating more confidence and authority, and this is very likely to get you noticed. That said; be aware of the marginally shallow vibe, which could see someone do a complete and unexpected U-turn! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 36, 42, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There is likely to be a split in your approach. You may find that while you want to commit to more considerate and possibly ethical methods, especially when it comes to matters of support and assistance, it may not be entirely possible. It’s a day to do what you can with what you have got! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 31, 36, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Romantic developments are likely to be uplifting, but short-lived. There is a suggestion that you may be drawn to someone who is perhaps not the right choice or who is not quite ready for anything more than a few flirty exchanges. Don’t get too carried away by the moment! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 21, 25, 31, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s not the best day for emotional decisions, since chilly influences may clash with a more emotional vibe. An element of uncertainty on your part may confuse matters further and you could end up sending some mixed signals. You may need to try and navigate a tricky either/or choice too! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 32, 36, 49

