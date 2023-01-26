Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 26 January 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

My satisfaction comes from my commitment to advancing a better world. — Faye Wattleton

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Gifts should be handed, not thrown. — Danish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Often one finds destiny just where one hides to avoid it.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Today is a wonderful day for new and exciting beginnings. Your ruling planet Mars is strong right now and this means that you will be buzzing with creative energy. One word of warning though, the energy of Mars may cause you to feel particularly rebellious and you need to make sure that you don’t get into trouble with authority figures! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 31, 42, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You might find yourself suddenly feeling weepy today for no apparent reason. This intensity of emotion is caused by the presence of the Moon. Rather than trying to control this outpouring of feeling it would be good to take advantage of this new mood and enjoy the freedom that it brings. Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 30, 36, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A sense of humor will be absolutely essential today as it will be something of a comedy of errors. Your usual habits are likely to be disrupted in increasingly unexpected and at times potentially bizarre ways. However, this will not cause any serious problems so the best approach is simply to see the funny side. Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 18, 23, 34, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 This is a day for some deep learning that may positively transform the way you see yourself and those close to you. You will be feeling in a very reflective mood today and if you listen to your inner intuition there is an opportunity for you to understand what drives you emotionally. Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 21, 27, 35, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 As a Leo you love to be in charge and today will present you with an ideal opportunity to indulge yourself to the full! People around you will seem even more lacking in direction than usual from your perspective and you will be only too happy to take a lead. Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 28, 34, 41, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Two aspects, one from the sun and one from the moon, suggest that you are going to have a very positive start to the weekend: romance, friendships and relationships in general are all looking very harmonious today, but you will need to make sure that you listen carefully to someone! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 27, 33, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Romantic fireworks are definitely heading in your direction today so prepare yourself for an exciting evening! Someone special in your life can’t wait for the day to end so that they can devote themselves to pampering you and tending to your every whim, enjoy! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 25, 29, 35, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Make sure that you keep your wallet or purse to hand today as you’re set to have something of a shopping bonanza. The best thing is that you don’t even need to worry about over spending as the planetary movements suggest that some particularly good luck is heading your way! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 27, 33, 38, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Make sure that you keep your evening clear as you have a lot of careful planning to which you need to devote some significant time. This is a time for you to take stock of your direction in life and to recognize that certain phases are now over. The key is to decide where you set your sights next. Today’s Numbers: 1, 12, 17, 25, 34, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Sometimes in life it can be the challenges and obstacles that we face which bring us the most satisfaction. Today the influence of Saturn will mean that following your chosen course of action may seem to be filled with blockages and difficulties. If you persevere though, you will succeed! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 34, 42, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 For you the weekend will continue to bring some fun moments as long as you avoid heavy or serious debates and situations. The strong influence from Venus will have you feeling things more deeply and given your reluctance to sometimes let go you’d be advised to keep things on an even keel today. Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 21, 30, 36, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Creativity is the key word for the day and you will have a day that is both fun and personally transforming. As well as exploring your artistic side today you will be attracted to ideas and beliefs associated with the New Age. You never know what you might discover once you start looking! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 22, 26, 34, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Wayne Gretzky, Paul Newman, Jules Feiffer, Eddie Van Halen, Ellen DeGeneres, Kirk Franklin, Lucinda Williams

