TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

My satisfaction comes from my commitment to advancing a better world. — Faye Wattleton

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you suspect a man, don’t employ him, and if ypu employ him, don’t suspect him. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Often one finds destiny just where one hides to avoid it.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a bang in terms of romance, but will it be what you really want? The planets suggest that you’ll be constantly searching for where the grass is always greener, but this sense of dissatisfaction will fade, and by fall you’ll be back on track and less confused. A short Easter time break is looking likely, which you should use to recharge your batteries, because the coming spring will be hectic, as work or school and romance absorb all your energies. It’s highly likely that singles will meet someone new in November, while those in couples will see their relationships improve dramatically, but you will need to pace yourself from then until January!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You should reap specific benefits of the Mars/Saturn combination. It should bring a burst of easily controllable energy, which means you’ll be able to get your own way without riding rough-shod over anyone. A note of caution though: it may be best to keep what you hear to yourself for now! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 16, 25, 33, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Cash matters are looking less than fabulous, thanks to an early morning moon/ Jupiter aspect, which may make you extra extravagant. Don’t be at all tempted to use your credit cards and keep tight control over your money, no matter what fabulous outfit or accessories catch your eye! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 33, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A snippet of news or incoming information, arriving most likely in the morning, could pull you in two directions: you’ll either want to invest all your time and energy in this, or dismiss it entirely. The planets suggest that you may end up trying to do far too much far too soon! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 26, 34, 43, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 An adventurous mood is likely to overtake you, thanks to the lunar aspects. Typical Cancerians are rarely impulsive, so take advantage of this temporary mood and indulge your wants. Even though it’s not the weekend there’ll still plenty to do to fulfill your wildest (okay, reasonable) dreams! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 24, 31, 37, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Be careful what you agree to. If you believe that you’re going to be far too obliging in order to keep someone happy, you may end up feeling quite resentful. This is a situation that could lead to completely unnecessary strain. If communications are clear you won’t need to put your foot down! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 27, 33, 42, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A minor misunderstanding, most likely with a friend rather than a work colleague, could cause a slight blip in an otherwise positive day. Make sure that any crossed wires are disentangled, or you might feel a little resentment building up over the day. Don’t let it get to that point! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 18, 23, 36, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The particular cluster of planets points towards a little tension between your personal life and your public life. A need to grab yourself a little space away from it all will clash with an opportunity to show off your talents to everyone. It’s not the easiest choice, but you’ll know which way to go! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 24, 32, 37, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You could find that you are feeling a little rejuvenated and are developing a more down-to-earth attitude in practical and material terms. This no-nonsense mood is thanks to calming influences, but in terms of love and romance your head may still be firmly in the clouds! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 18, 27, 35, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Romance is likely to be the focus of your thoughts, with you either thinking you need to take a back seat, or thinking as though you shouldn’t come clean about your feelings just yet. Weigh up this line of thought carefully, because it could be that a third part is applying too much indirect pressure on you! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 37, 41, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Success could be yours. The very beneficial aspect between Saturn and Mars in relation to your sign suggests a positive attitude, a streak of determination and a smattering of good luck. With this combination you really can’t lose. Just hold on to your self belief and don’t let anyone’s negativity shake your confidence! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 26, 32, 39, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The morning sun/moon aspect indicates a need for a certain amount of moderation, because your emotions are likely to be more intense than usual. You’ll be less likely to stop and think if you’ve got your heart set on something. If romance is involved, then it may be best to wait until the evening! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 19, 21, 32, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You may be in a strange mood, thanks to a couple of contradictory lunar aspects There’s an old saying about looking for greener grass that you should bear in mind, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. It’s perhaps best to work out what specifically is the missing factor! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 24, 35, 42, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Wayne Gretzky, Paul Newman, Jules Feiffer, Eddie Van Halen, Ellen DeGeneres, Kirk Franklin, Lucinda Williams

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Alicia Vikander has a tough act to follow in taking on the role of the ever-popular Lara Croft. Luckily, the influence of Jupiter tells us that Alicia will be a huge hit with fans!

