TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

And now here is my secret, a very simple secret; it is only with the heart that one can see rightly, what is essential is invisible to the eye. — Antoine de Saint-Exupery

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

With enough ‘ifs’ we could put Paris in a bottle. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The man who removes a mountain begins by carrying away small stones.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a rather downbeat note: perhaps a particular ambition or goal could do with a tweak to make it workable. If you try to pursue the impossible or unfeasible, then the note of pessimism may well linger throughout April. After a romantic interlude in May, it’s back to a reoccurring problem or dilemma in June, but this time you get an added advantage, although you will need to keep yourself motivated through July. Romance will be fickle in August, but smoldering in September. October may well see something to celebrate on the work/school front, while a piece of news in November may make you pause for thought. The return of someone in December may well develop into something more!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Today’s influences have a slight air of despondency about them. Perhaps you’ll feel as though you’re not making the most of your skills and talents. It could be that someone else’s achievement gets you thinking about your own. True; there’s a trace of envy in your reaction, but it could get you thinking along the right lines! Today’s Numbers: 3, 9, 17, 25, 32, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Communications are likely to go awry today, with you only getting half the story, or getting the wrong end of the stick. An overreaction could mean a mild embarrassment later on in the day, and you might need to retract an earlier statement or opinion. Count to ten before speaking today! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 28, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The day is likely to end on a successful note, but first you may need to get through a rather fraught morning. Beware the lunar influence, which will have you looking for a way to boost your flagging self esteem. Postpone any shopping sprees; the boost you’re looking for will be work-related! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 11, 21, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The morning’s planets are moody and gloomy, but the evening’s influences will be upbeat, affectionate and very giving. However, as romantic matters improve through the day, so work matters may gradually decline. It might be wise to keep a log of what you say and who you say it to! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 29, 38, 41, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a lot of earth energy about, but it could be quite counterproductive, rather than motivating. It may be hard getting yourself started and it’s possible that excuses form all too easily. You may need to resist cultivating a ‘what’s the point?’ attitude when things don’t quite go your way! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 36, 42, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The challenging lunar influences could make it a rather tense day for you, but you should be careful not to be too demanding with those you love. If you want the day to end smoothly, then you should be prepared to build some flexibility into your arrangements! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 30, 32, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It may Monday, but today’s unhelpful sun/moon aspect could have you being utterly distracted from your work or school duties. An invitation out, a chance to exchange a bit of ‘office’ gossip, and the inclination to slack off a little won’t help you get to where you should be! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 28, 36, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Inconsistent reactions and a hard-to-please demeanor is what the current influences will bring for you. While attached Scorpios can make the most of this, by seizing the opportunity to spice things up, singles are likely to become even more fickle than usual. Important decisions regarding romance should be postponed! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 19, 27, 33, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day that is likely to start on quite a gloomy note: a bit of bad news could send you further into the doldrums, but hold off from reacting until the late evening. As the influences become a lot more sprightly there should be a great opportunity to turn things around again! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 28, 35, 42, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Planetary shifts are unsettling today. Perhaps there’s a hasty decision or recent mistake that you want to undo or reverse; if so, wait until tomorrow, when the influences will be far more amenable. In the meantime, jot down possible solutions to a current matter, but don’t take any action just yet! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 20, 27, 35, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The morning influences may feel something akin to a rug being pulled out from under your feet. Perhaps something you are relying on will turn out to be not so substantial after all. However, if you can keep your cool, you’ll find that tomorrow will rectify today’s woes, and some! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 26, 30, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It is possible that something stops you in your tracks completely today. By the evening it is more than possible that a specific development will have made quite an impression. This development could be a piece of information or even an individual, and the undercurrent it generates is likely to be a romantic one! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 29, 34, 42, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Michael Bolton, Tony Randall, Johnny Cash, Fats Domino, Jackie Gleason, Robert Alda, Godfrey Cambridge, Erykah Badu, Mark Dacascos

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Rita Ora has certainly put in a lot of effort to try and make sure that she stays at the top of the celebrity pile. Unfortunately, the planets tell us that her status is slipping and she needs to make some better long term choices!

