And now here is my secret, a very simple secret; it is only with the heart that one can see rightly, what is essential is invisible to the eye. — Antoine de Saint-Exupery

It is a cart if it travels well, else it is but timber. — Hindu Proverb

The man who removes a mountain begins by carrying away small stones.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The year ahead is likely to start and end positively, with a few challenges in between that make life interesting. In June a trio of aspects involving the air signs indicates some kind of new interest, while in July and again in August a trio of aspects affecting the fire signs suggests a new and dynamic beginning for you. While this may sound exhausting the planetary line up towards the end of the year show that you’ll feel refreshed and energized by all these changes. An unusual pattern of aspects in the fall will put you on a learning curve, where you will learn to balance your needs with the needs of others. A strong and positive aspect from the sun lasting from October to November bodes well for romance, but you’ll need to watch that you don’t overdo it!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The reflective, thoughtful tone of the watery new moon is likely to subdue the fun-factor, but it could be useful on a couple of other fronts, particularly when it comes to a lingering matter. If the cosmic guidance seems to be directing you to just move on, once and for all, then do consider the validity of this advice! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 16, 24, 33, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a very thoughtful, pensive day, but with a potential clean slate for most signs. Work with the perceptive vibes, particularly when it comes to your emotional zone. Informal exchanges may spring from low-level news and there may be a connection waiting to be realized! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 28, 36, 41, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Thanks to the watery new moon a highly focused undercurrent is likely to encourage a literal or metaphorical cosmic clear-out. There’s the distinct possibility of a hinted shift when it comes to career matters and this may well materialize with an angle that you haven’t yet considered! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 22, 29, 35, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to the new moon, positive changes to at least one key area of your life will be within reach, although it may be a while before any visible or concrete results materialize. That said; it’s certainly not a bad day to dust down previously shelved ideas for a fresh rethink! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 23, 36, 41, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Don’t underestimate the improvements you can make when it comes to personal aims and goals. That said; there’s a slight tendency to undermine any progress made today, thanks to a marginally acquisitive undercurrent. You may need to make an extra effort to resist wanting too much too soon! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 32, 39, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The new moon offers something of a crucial stepping stone towards settling a reoccurring matter. In addition; a subtle shift could point towards the possibility of a fresh start particularly when it comes to emotional and romantic matters. That said; don’t feel obliged to backtrack if you know you’re in the right! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 22, 28, 33, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a good day, but there could be a slightly insular feel about it, making it quite hard to strike the right tone. A time-consuming endeavor or plan might need a rethink, and a recent achievement from earlier in the week may give rise to a couple of questions that should have been asked before! Today’s Numbers: 7, 19, 23, 29, 31, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The watery new moon is likely to encourage a metaphorical leap of some kind, which may not be the right approach just yet. This could be connected to something close to your heart. A somewhat wary and resistant approach on your part won’t help, but you can counteract this with a little more self-belief! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 23, 27, 34, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The weekend may have begun on a slightly intense note, but it may be a good day to rethink something that may have turned out to be a slight letdown in the very recent past. That said; there’s a tendency to over-value someone’s opinion. Not all incoming advice will be reliable or accurate! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 29, 31, 38, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The diagnostic new moon may well bring with it a welcome second chance at something that perhaps didn’t quite pan out the first time round. The supportive vibe has the capacity to enhance your sense of what needs addressing. That said; there’s an inclination to aim for too many changes too soon! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 17, 23, 36, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s perhaps going to be an odd but useful day, particularly when it comes to material and practical matters. The new moon may provide plenty of food for thought via a minor revelation, but the actual result or outcome of this may be some time away. Take your time and explore all avenues before committing to anything! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 33, 37, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A minor burst of understated optimism suggests that you’ll perhaps experience a possibly constructive eye-opening moment. That said; a slightly fixed approach could block progress in subtle ways. Be a little more adventurous, particularly when it comes to a metaphorical clean slate! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 38, 44, 49

Famous people born on your birthday include: Michael Bolton, Tony Randall, Johnny Cash, Fats Domino, Jackie Gleason, Robert Alda, Godfrey Cambridge, Erykah Badu, Mark Dacascos

John Legend has seen his popularity increase lately thanks to his association with the hit La La Land. However, there are also signs that his popularity may be waning in the months ahead!