Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 26 December 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

If not you, then who? If not now, then when? — Hillel

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Be not afraid of growing slowly, be afraid only of standing still. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One who secures the good of others has secured one’s own.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Lunar aspects are perhaps a little mixed, and although they do have the capacity to raise the fun bar, a particular obligation may be looming on the very near horizon. Even if the timing is not to your liking it’s not a day to dismiss or postpone certain matters! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 17, 25, 32, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 While the material zone will be reasonably well-aspected, a minor emotional issue could unfold. Don’t allow a petty disagreement to develop into more. If you feel that the mood is beginning to turn a little sour then take yourself off somewhere for a brief break! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 24, 32, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A little bit of forward thinking might be required if you’re to sidestep a rather indecisive vibe, which could see you saying the wrong thing at the wrong time, especially when it comes to romance. Jokes may not be the best response to a serious question! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 17, 28, 31, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Personal resources won’t be brilliantly aspected for a couple of days, so you’re hoping to grab a great bargain, do take care. This isn’t just about how much spare cash you have; this is also about the quality of items you may purchase. Don’t opt for false economies today! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 23, 27, 34, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The emphasis is very much on your social circle, and for some Lions there’s possibly a surprising development in romance. That said; the initial transmitted signs and signals are likely to be subtle. There may be an element of game-playing on a very low level too! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 21, 30, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day to kick back and unwind, especially if you didn’t get to relax yesterday. That said; the planets hint at a lingering or stubborn concern. This could be connected to recently incoming news. Perhaps it will help to recruit someone’s help and/or input on this one! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 28, 33, 37, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The emphasis is on incoming information. A telephone call, an email, or even an encounter could hint at something unexpected. All that said; it’s not likely to be an effortless day, thanks to a slightly strained vibe. Approach new suggestions with a little caution! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 28, 31, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Given that you don’t generally like superficiality, it could be a slightly disappointing day. Flirty exchanges aren’t likely to develop into anything meaningful. By the same token you could find that a social event paves the way for some interesting, but possibly lightweight moments. Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 15, 21, 30, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day where any good intentions are likely to flag, thanks to a minor injection of quite frivolous influences. Efficiency drives and/or sensible attitudes to cash are likely to be tested. It’s perhaps not a good idea to set strict targets until the festive season is over! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 20, 29, 34, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The planets are likely to zone in on material matters and sources of support with a slightly negative slant. You might be inclined to regard your current financial situation in quite a poor light, but this is likely to be down to a low mood rather than actual facts and figures! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 27, 35, 38, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The planets zone in on warm and cozy moments. However; there’s a slight tendency to disrupt the mood with an ill-timed comment. There may well be absolutely nothing to gain from raising, airing, or referring to a very minor and recent gripe. Let bygones be bygones! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 30, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Sensitivities may be running high today. It’s perhaps a good day to surround yourself with useful practical or material diversions. It’s not so much about avoiding certain emotional dialogue; it’s about waiting until you can give your undivided attention to a specific issue! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 18, 22, 29, 36

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Steve Allen, Alan King, Richard Widmark, Henry Miller (1891), Ozzie Smith, Lars Ulrich, Carlton Fisk, Jared Leto, Tahnee Welch, John Walsh, Tina Wesson

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.