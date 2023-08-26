Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 26 August 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

When the eyes say one thing and the tongue another, the practiced person relies on the language of the first. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you reveal your secrets to the wind you should not blame the wind for revealing them to the trees. — Khalil Gibran

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Judge not the horse by his saddle.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Thanks to a flatter vibe than of late you could find that today promises more than it can deliver. Something minor, quite possibly a material development, could peter out into nothing after lunch. It’s certainly not a day to bank on luck or take risks, even fairly minor ones! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 27, 31, 42, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There could be a U-turn or reversal with regard to a specific target or goal. If time restrictions or resource limits are the reason behind a delay or postponement, then simply reschedule things for a better day. However, if this is because someone’s changed their mind, then you may just need to let it go! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 16, 21, 35, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A marginally fretful vibe is likely to develop, bringing with it low-level unease. The root cause for feeling a little stressed could boil down to a minor clash of opinions. You may tend to regard a particular development in a more serious light than others do. It may be a day to agree to disagree! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 22, 27, 31, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where a slightly rigid vibe will take over and you could miss what may be a slightly risky opportunity. All that said; tomorrow will bring a far more impulsive vibe, and it’s possible you’ll tend to go a little too far. Use today’s risk-averse environment to set a few limits and boundaries! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 26, 31, 37, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You may need to exercise a little caution and not vent or blurt out your feelings. You may be itching to say something about someone’s behavior, but today is not the day. Others may well be pushing their luck, but you’re likely to regret any harsh observations by tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 11, 20, 39, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day when you could find that you’re thinking about your short-term future. There’s a slightly driven vibe in the ether, which could bode well for career decisions if used realistically and in moderation. Bear in mind; imposing too many conditions could reduce your options a little! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 26, 34, 37, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A slight sense of dissatisfaction may be hard to pinpoint. It’s possible you’ll start to feel a little disenchanted with an ongoing issue. That said; a minor but obstructive force today may well be a very temporary one since tomorrow’s planetary line-up should bring the missing spark in general! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 21, 30, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A marginally stodgy vibe may impact your relationships in general. What may be building up in the background is a desire or need to clear the air. It may be best to choose your moment wisely since communications are likely to be subject to some literal interpretations! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 17, 25, 38, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Obstructive aspects may well cause slight tension. There may be something that you want to change but encounter certain resistance. The fact is that while it may be a day where you feel as though you have fewer options, tomorrow’s planets are very likely to open up your choices again! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 24, 37, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A slightly pressurized vibe may push you harder than you need. You may feel that you’re somehow slipping behind or that you’re not quite up to speed with regard to a career/work-based matter. That said; you may be blaming the wrong source for this low-level stress. Romance, rather than work, may be the underlying cause! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 20, 29, 32, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You may find that you seem to be constantly saying the wrong thing at the wrong time. You may even find that your airy charm won’t be enough to get you out of today’s responsibilities. It certainly won’t help you to sidestep any deadlines or previously agreed commitments! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 16, 25, 31, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s an element of mistiming in the general vibe. You may need to switch and adapt your approaches a great deal, especially when it comes to a personal issue that may require flexibility and a piece of information that is likely to require a more steadfast approach! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 26, 34, 47, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Branford Marsalis, Rebecca Calix, Angie Lotto, Ben Bradlee, Jet Black, Emma Hunton, Bradford Marsalis, Macaulay Culkin, Chris Burke, Geraldine Ferraro

