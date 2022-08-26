These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 26 August 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

When the eyes say one thing and the tongue another, the practiced person relies on the language of the first. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

When a proud man hears another praised, he feels himself injured. — English Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Judge not the horse by his saddle.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You’re likely to be able to quash yesterday’s slight sense of pressure or stress, thanks to a relaxed vibe. In addition, something that was previously frustrating you, possibly something that wasn’t quite fully realized or developed, will either resolve itself, or it will lose significance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 27, 31, 38, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You will finally lose one slightly judgmental aspect, which suggests an almost immediate lightening of mood and approach. The emphasis could switch quite noticeably from being sensible and responsible to having fun for the sake of it. That said; it’s definitely a day to avoid the mall! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 25, 32, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If you have overdone it on one particular front, then use today’s supportive vibe to maybe introduce a healthier regimen – even if it’s just for the short term. Cut out the things that are bad for you; this isn’t just about diet; this could be about overdoing it at work. It’s a day to strive for a more balanced routine overall! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 29, 34, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Romance is certainly in the air, thanks to warmer influences. It’s a day to make the most of informal get-togethers and small social gatherings. You may feel in two minds about a clumsy or awkward encounter. It may be best to follow your intuition. A friend’s perspective may be highly useful! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 22, 37, 41, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The disappearance of the fairly restrictive vibe may not be noticed straightaway, but change may be on the immediate horizon. You may hear something in the form of a rumor, and although nothing is likely to be verified today, it is possible that a poor decision or development will be reversed soon! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 33, 36, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You are likely to experience a burst of energy and you’re also likely to find a positive focus for it too. This may materialize as a flash of inspiration, quite possibly as a result of overhearing a chance conversation. Whatever it is that inspires you, make sure that you go with it! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 35, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A couple of minor aspects will make this a sort of clearing-up day, perhaps even literally, if you have overdone it slightly. A forgotten obligation could reappear out of the blue, while a slight boost to your finances or some good news should be taken as a positive sign to reorganize your finances! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 17, 25, 37, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 An error or a miscommunication regarding your finances may crop up on a day where you’re likely to be a little too laid-back. The planets aren’t suggesting that you should overreact, but you might need to take a cash-flow glitch a little more seriously, in order to resolve it! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 39, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Distracting influences will be a hindrance. Unlike most signs you’ll need to be a little critical: not of others, but with regards to a situation or matter. You are likely to be in quite a practical mood, and you’ll also have more than a little staying-power. Being analytical and objective will work well! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 26, 29, 37, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Yesterday’s spirited influences will give way to loving ones with a touch of romance. That said; with regard to a separate matter, one possibly from the past, you may need to accept that you can’t do everything and please everyone. It’s a day to focus on what you can do! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 29, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 An insightful sun/moon combination suggests that you’ll be feeling communicative and fairly open with those you believe have treated you favorably. That said; there may be something at the back of your mind regarding what you would consider unreasonable treatment. It’s a day to let that slide! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 24, 36, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Two separate options may well have you scratching your head. However; it’s possible that it will be an ‘either/or’ choice. That said; the warmer influences are likely to put you in touch with an ally from a surprising quarter. Assistance will be there for the taking; don’t let pride get in the way! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 22, 29, 35, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Branford Marsalis, Rebecca Calix, Angie Lotto, Ben Bradlee, Jet Black, Emma Hunton, Bradford Marsalis, Macaulay Culkin, Chris Burke, Geraldine Ferraro

