TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

When the eyes say one thing and the tongue another, the practiced person relies on the language of the first. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you reveal your secrets to the wind you should not blame the wind for revealing them to the trees. — Khalil Gibran

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Judge not the horse by his saddle.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with being torn between the demands of work or school and your love life. In October singles are likely to meet someone new! November is the month to get ahead of yourself in time for Christmas, because early December might be a little time-pressured with work or school! a new project or plan in January will start off as an uphill struggle, but you’ll be resilient. February is the month to take stock of your future aims, while March takes life in a new direction! Money matters will be less favorable around then, but a new romance could make life sweet!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There is nothing holding you back from making this a very pleasant day, except for a rather over-the-top vibe, which could impact on matters of the heart. A little flirting could backfire. Avoid sending out any mixed messages for now. As an aside; fresh news could provide an overdue lift! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 24, 31, 37, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There could be an interesting development on the romance front. However; do bear in mind that there will be a rather tactless undercurrent. Try not to react too logically when it comes to a verbal blunder. By the same tone, be ready to make amends for a potentially clumsy moment! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 21, 27, 35, 40

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Planetary shifts may well bring an unpredictable vibe in romance, while incoming news could tap into something not quite defined from earlier in the week. All that said, though; it’s possible that your expectations will require a minor adjustment to make the most of this! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 18, 24, 31, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A sparkling vibe has the capacity to liven up romance. However; it’s also a day where you could over-indulge or get carried away, thanks to a marginally materialistic accent. A welcome development in matters of the heart is possible, but singles may be presented with a temporarily complicated choice! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 25, 27, 32, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Romantic matters are likely to shift from introspective to extrovert with a mind for fun. For singles, the mood may feel vibrant and lively, but the ability to respond with full consideration could take a dip. For attached Lions, if you want to reintroduce the fun, do so in small doses! Today’s Numbers: 1, 19, 24, 26, 36, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A refreshed vibe will move in today, impacting on various personal matters. That said, if an old matter relating to romance resurfaces at some point, do pause and consider whether you really want to revisit that particular issue. Getting the chance to speak your mind may not really be worth it! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 24, 32, 37, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Romance looks set to get interesting, but do be aware of a marginally unreliable undercurrent. It may even be best to accept certain comments at face value, since there’s a chance that these could peter out into nothing. An out of the blue contact may need to be treated with subtle caution too! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 27, 35, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Planetary shifts will bring a more boisterous vibe. However; there may be the temptation to revisit a fairly recent exchange. If this is connected to an office romance then it might not be the best day to address this. As an aside; a brief period of confusion when it comes to one specific individual could intensify! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 28, 31, 37, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The day has the capacity to be rather flighty and fun. A romantic development could be on the cards, but this may well be offset with a minor but an unexpected disclosure hearkening back to earlier in the week. Muddled feelings are likely to be a short-lived blip, but do watch what you say! Today’s Numbers: 8, 19, 26, 34, 39, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Planetary shifts could switch the focus to incomplete and/or ongoing informal agreements. This is most likely to be related to a current emotional/romance matter, but with a new twist. The issue of commitment may well bubble up, but it may be a day to proceed with a degree of reserve! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 30, 42, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Planetary shifts could be both liberating and yet restricting too. An informal proposal may develop in the context of a fickle but intriguing vibe. It may be best to wait before taking any kind of action. Singles especially may find that they’re drawn to a rather captivating individual! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 32, 39, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where informal dialogue may take an unexpected turn. You may find a specific development, possibly on the romance front, a little puzzling. The right response may feel somewhat tricky to gauge for now. Just make sure that you don’t end up saying something that is difficult to retract later on! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 22, 29, 34, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Branford Marsalis, Rebecca Calix, Angie Lotto, Ben Bradlee, Jet Black, Emma Hunton, Bradford Marsalis, Macaulay Culkin, Chris Burke, Geraldine Ferraro

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

There is a lot of speculation that Iggy Azalea may have had ‘work done’. However, what is likely to be of more concern to Iggy is that her musical career cannot be assisted by a little surgery. The planets tell us that Iggy’s celebrity status is on the brink!

