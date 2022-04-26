These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 26 April 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Effort only fully releases its reward after a person refuses to quit. — Napoleon Hill

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Pray, pray very much; but beware of telling God what you want. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To abandon something halfway is to fail completely.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Contacts and connections made could pave the way for some welcome developments in the future. Something looks set to receive a boost, but whether it’s work or your social zone is unclear. It’s a day to return your calls; to reply to emails and texts and to extend the hand of friendship too! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 22, 27, 34, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day to consider how you can raise your profile on the career front. If you’re stuck doing all the background work then it may be a question of being a little more proactive. However, if it is a case of an obstructive colleague, then it may be a question of patching up any misunderstandings! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 31, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You may find that you’re facing a backlog of work just at the wrong time. Don’t worry. The day has the potential to be efficient enough to cut through the excess with minimum hassle. It’s definitely a day to do as much as you can before the slightly unsettled evening! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 22, 27, 33, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You’ll have good intentions, but a noticeable clash between key planets suggests that you may well find this day a little exasperating and you may find others are a little inflexible. If nothing seems to be going according to plan, then try toning down your expectations or targets, just for today! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 21, 38, 42, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Supportive lunar influences may put you in the mood to consider some extensive changes when it comes to the overall quality or your life. However, don’t burn any bridges. If inner dissatisfaction is the main motivator, then wait until after the coming weekend before establishing any corrective measures! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 16, 32, 38, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You might be feeling as though no one is really listening to you, but it is all down to the watery moon. The late evening will see a definite change, if not a dramatic shift. Incoming information may be patchy and slow and you may need to be patient, but you should have a clearer picture before the day is through! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 12, 25, 31, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There may be some pleasant news with regards to a personal matter, but there is also likely to be an underlying current of discontent that you can’t quite identify. A strong Pluto/moon mix is shaking things up and may well encourage stronger reactions and measures than are really needed! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 24, 37, 42, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The daytime hours will be the strongest in terms of work and material matters, while the evening looks to be a little unpredictable on the romance front. There’s a possible stroke of good luck during the earlier part of the day, although there may be crossed wires during the late evening! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 29, 34, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s not a fabulous, dazzling day, per se, but powerful influences could set the scene for you to make a few improvements here and there. While you’ll be encouraged towards the right kind of mood and support certain decisions, you will need to take action. That is; don’t wait for something to fall into your lap! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 22, 37, 43, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Be prepared for a more reflective day, as a Pluto/moon aspect is likely to make you dwell on things that at the moment appear more off-putting than they really are. Some much needed focus and a dash of optimism will help enormously. Failing that, seek a second opinion from a fire sign! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 23, 30, 36, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You will be in for a useful day as lunar aspects zone in on practical and material matters. You’re likely to feel a rather corrective influence from the start. Being a little less impulsive and spontaneous could be used to your advantage, especially on the work/career front! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 22, 27, 34, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Certain aspects will give your flagging mood a much needed boost, but beware missing those little opportunities and chances that can make life so much better. The problem is that you’re likely to be either too painstaking, or a little too self-critical, if you’re not careful! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 20, 35, 41, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Joan Chen, Michael Damian, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Carol Burnett, Oliver Cromwell, Bobby Rydell, Jon Lee, Jet Li

