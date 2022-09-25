These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 25 September 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Write in the sand the flaws of your friend — Pythagoras

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Deliberate often–decide once. — Latin Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Crows everywhere are equally black.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A sprightly vibe is likely to give a false impression of decreasing pressure on the work front. Don’t wind down too much too soon, since you’ll still need to pay attention to duties and tasks. That said; romantic matters should get a healthy boost, so don’t let work take up all of your time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 27, 31, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Balance is what will be missing at the start of the day. Slightly distracting influences may divert your attention from where it is really needed. Workaholics will benefit from slowing down. There’s also the strong possibility of excellent news coming in later, which could brighten your mood! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 18, 25, 36, 40

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A curious planetary mix of warmth and assertion is likely to develop and could impact on your relationships in general. Flexibility will definitely be required. There is a strong possibility that you will be called upon to be the voice of reason. Dispense neutral advice! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 19, 23, 37, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You are likely to be feeling more sensitive than usual and you could appear as though you’re veering from one extreme to another when it comes to practical matters. It’s possible that you’ll be slightly rattled about a separate matter, which may well spill over into non-related areas! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 26, 34, 39, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a beneficial mix of oomph and sensitivity in the charts: bright ideas and dreams will be fueled by high levels of energy and yet tempered with quite a pragmatic outlook. Don’t waste the day, because it’s likely that you can achieve a great deal! Today’s Numbers: 7, 17, 21, 24, 32, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You’re likely to extract the benefits of today’s planetary line- up, if you can stay focused. There may be a minor or ongoing distraction in the form of an incomplete task or objective. It may also help you to identify and locate a recent error. Whatever the specific matter is, now’s the time to address it! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 22, 29, 33, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A dazzling sun/moon aspect may well be offset by Pluto in a rather subtle way. It may be that a particular relationship may need a little more time and patience on your part. Perhaps someone is blowing hot and cold, or is still giving nothing away. Time will bring clarity on the matter! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 20, 38, 41, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You’ll definitely be in the mood for a bit more excitement in what will be an otherwise fairly quiet day. However, this could lead into a slight tendency to over dramatize events. It’s a day to keep a level head. Proceed with caution in emotional matters too! Today’s Numbers: 6, 10, 19, 24, 33, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A strong sun/moon mix will enable some excellent progress on the work/career front, but it may bring with it a slight propensity to be dismissive. If colleagues advise you to slow down and postpone everything for another day, then your best strategy would be to accept feedback gracefully! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 18, 22, 35, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Financial matters may need to be overhauled or tackled and it might be wise to defer the lesser or minor tasks until you have a reassuring set of figures in front of you. It may not nag at you right now, but being a little relaxed with your cash-flow may start to agitate you later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 24, 35, 38, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Extrovert influences, courtesy of the moon, could lead to minor misjudgments. You may want romance to be at the top of your agenda, but it may be a day to concentrate on another key area in your life. It might be best if you heed incoming information and accept some mild guidance too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 14, 23, 37, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If making changes has been circling around in your mind, then today’s planets are likely to firm up those decisions. You’re not usually known for being quite bold and innovative, but you’re likely to go with your gut-instinct. As long as you can reverse any errors, then it’s okay to take this approach! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 24, 30, 32, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Will Smith, Heather Locklear, Barbara Walters, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Mark Hamill, Christopher Reeve, Scottie Pippen

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.