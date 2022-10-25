Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 25 October 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Knowledge is not what you can remember, but what you cannot forget. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Never draw your dirk when a blow will do it. — Scottish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Do not judge matters from a single occurrence.

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where you may struggle to keep ahead. You might believe that it’s possible to keep everyone reasonably happy, but trying to follow this basic belief is very likely to increase your workload for very little return. Don’t allow yourself to be drawn into a pointless discussion about a routine matter either! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 22, 36, 41, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Self-reflective, thoughtful influences could slow you down, given that it’s a day where you could read too much into too little. It could be something as trivial as an off-hand comment. You may need to work out whether there’s anything to be gained by confronting this! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 20, 29, 35

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Be prepared to think a little laterally; a problem, or matter that crops up during the course of the day is likely to require some resourcefulness. On top of that, it is likely to make you reconsider the way you have been with someone recently, whether you’ve been too harsh, or too lax! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 16, 23, 38, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You could notice that you’re feeling a little more thin-skinned than usual, thanks to a glut of watery influences. It’s a day where you may misinterpret incoming advice as implied criticism and as a result, miss out on something useful and/or strategic. Try to adapt to someone’s brisk tone! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 25, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Current influences may well bring a slightly candid vibe. Watch what you say, especially if you’re at work, because it’s a day where others might interpret a well-meaning gesture as an attempt to take over. If you find you’re about to blurt out any offers or advice, count to ten! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 31, 38, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Communications may hold a smattering of intrigue. What you hear isn’t necessarily going to be life-changing, but it could nudge you in a slightly different direction. There may be an obstacle to deal with in the initial stages but it’s important that you try your best to recognize the positives beyond that! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 21, 30, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Incoming information may need to be put on ice. A tricky work matter may need to be postponed too; give yourself a break from it, so that when you return to it, you’ll feel refreshed rather than defeated. It’s not a day to let your ‘to-do’ list grow out of proportion though! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 18, 27, 36, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Confused or mixed messages could create a slight frost when it comes to romance. That said; given that communications aren’t brilliantly aspected maybe it will be best to say nothing just yet. This may be one of those times where you should seek a second opinion from someone you trust! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 20, 28, 37, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The moody sun/moon mix indicates a rather exasperating day, but any lesser obstacles can be overcome if you can generate a little more self-belief. The trouble is that in your current mood you’ll be reluctant to go the distance, where really you’ll need to push yourself! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 17, 26, 38, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Like a couple of other signs you are more likely to be influenced by the blunter side of the no-nonsense vibe. You’ll have a tendency to say it exactly as it is without pulling any punches. That can sometimes be useful for those on the receiving end, but only if you know where to draw the line! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 15, 26, 34, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It may be hard to stay focused and be decisive. Your motivation levels may dwindle too, especially if you’re faced with too many choices and options. The main dilemma will be a tendency towards perfectionism: only the best will do. It’s a day to steel yourself and stick to your decision! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 14, 26, 32, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The moon in your sign is likely to place distinct emphasis on emotional matters and possibly on romance. A previously tense or strained moment can be addressed, although you may need to make the first move to get the ball rolling. It’s a day to give a little in order to get the result you want! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 31, 33, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Tracy Nelson, Helen Reddy, Anne Tyler, Bobby Knight, Sara Lumholdt, Patrick Doss, Ben Gould, Tony Franciosa, Minnie Pearl, Jon Anderson, Jack Haley Jr.

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.