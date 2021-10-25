These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Knowledge is not what you can remember, but what you cannot forget. — Anonymous

To own is to fear. (Tener es temer.)– Spanish Proverb

Do not judge matters from a single occurrence.

Happy Birthday! This could be a very important and even life changing year for you. Various encounters with distant relatives or long lost friends are likely to make you reflect on the dreams and ambitions that you may have forgotten about recently. It is also likely that the planets will be focusing your mind on some of the deeper aspects of your life and how you relate to the most important people in your life. Financially, this should also be a good year with an opportunity to make some significant savings, but remember to splurge out on some fun-times occasionally, especially in the spring, when your focus could become all too concentrated on gains and goals!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Thought-provoking influences may get you thinking deeply about where you’re heading. If you feel that you’re slipping into a rut, then is a great day for decisive action to expand your choices and opportunities again. Don’t automatically discount an emotional development! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 26, 33, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Inner (and groundless) insecurities could have you over- compensating. You may need to avoid adopting a slightly pushy attitude. As an aside, don’t ask others to do the things you’re not prepared to do. Any attempts to sidestep certain tasks or responsibilities will be noted! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 21, 30, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Whether you are single or attached romance is likely to feature at some point through the day. A subtle hint could actually be a good indicator of someone’s feelings, although it may result in a waiting-game. For some there may be some good news on its way to you! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 30, 33, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Today you’re likely to be in the mood for a much slower pace. Unfortunately, there may be some overdue headlines hanging around. If you’re getting ready for tomorrow’s celebrations, then work- wise you may need to pull out all the stops. Avoid the temptation to pass the buck! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 20, 25, 34, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Thanks to a very contradictory vibe errors or miscommunications are likely to develop. Complicated or sensitive matters could become the focal point of divided opinions. A flexible attitude is essential in order to simplify matters, but being seen to be approachable will a difference too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 27, 36, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where money matters look solid. If you get the chance to boost your income with a little extra work then take it. However, consider any such one-off offers carefully, since this chance might conflict with a previous promise or obligation, so tread carefully! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 20, 35, 38, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 An unusually intense vibe is likely to slow you down, and the frustration of not being able to complete one particular matter will not help. You might find that you need to delay certain plans regarding an imminent event. It may be frustrating but it can be put right, if you’re prepared to take a step back! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 17, 20, 35

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 If the general vibe seems a little contradictory, there is a good point to it. It may get you dwelling on old or impossible situations, but at the same time, it will suggest that you stop fretting about those things that can’t be changed. It may even be time for a fresh start on one particular front! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 21, 32, 41, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Conflicting influences are likely to highlight any relationship issues that need redressing. The pitfalls to avoid are: taking someone for granted; being a little too reserved when it comes to someone’s gripes. By the same token, don’t expect someone else to pull out all the stops! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 19, 23, 37, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Opposing influences may well impact on romance in equal and opposite ways. A burst of charm and confidence should be balanced with a hint of unassuming humor. Playing it too cool will be interpreted as playing games. It’s certainly a day where you could send the wrong signals! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 21, 35, 39, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The guidance offered today is likely to be split between work/career and romance. Either way, a laid-back attitude or an overly overconfident approach will be ill-advised. Neither approach will facilitate the improvements you may seek. It’s the middle ground that you need! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 27, 29, 30, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a distinct divide in today’s line up. While your platonic relationships look set to improve, in romance you’re likely to get the wrong end of the stick, and you’re likely to perhaps make decisions based on those misunderstandings. An overly sensitive mood may be the reason why! Today’s Numbers: 1, 10, 12, 29, 35, 47

