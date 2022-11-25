Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 25 November 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The best smell is bread; the best saver, salt; the best love, that of children. — George Herbert

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

There is no pride like that of a beggar grown rich. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Inspiration comes from perspiration.

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Don’t feel too bad if you decide you really need a bit of time- out, because as with a couple of other signs this isn’t likely to be one of your more sparkling days, and similarly, spending a little quality time enjoying more gentle pursuits will provide the relaxing atmosphere you need! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 21, 24, 36, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You’ll need to tread carefully, or you could find that you ruffle some feathers unnecessarily with a slightly selfish vibe. Everyone gets them from time to time, but you can do much to offset this by checking other people’s opinions and feelings every now and then! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 28, 31, 37, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Shifting influences may keep you on your toes, since it is highly likely that certain relationships will be a little high- maintenance. You may find that you’ll have little time to yourself as you try to keep everyone happy and some people might even be quite hard to please! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 26, 34, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s certainly the capacity to become something of a power sign. When things keep going wrong you’ll be able to breeze through. That said; because you’ll be a little scattered, you should maintain a check list. Keep on top of incoming emails, texts and messages! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 36, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A reflective mood is likely to move in and it should feel as though this restrictive vibe will put you back in control. Decisions will certainly be easier; perhaps a little too easy, because the current vibe won’t be so great for those matters which require a little flexibility! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 35, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A surge of earth energy should pave the way for a fairly undemanding day. That said; you may find that the process of decision making is slower than normal; this won’t impact too severely, except when it comes to a possibly selfish individual. You may not feel like giving way either! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 13, 27, 31, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It is possible that you’ll be presented with an evenly matched either/or choice. This quandary is likely to be related to an everyday issue. It could also be indirectly connected to a work- based relationship. Don’t rush a relatively important decision: sleep on it! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 28, 32, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a possible humorless vibe about the day. Someone may be expecting a little too much. Gratitude and appreciation may be in short supply too. Don’t over-invest your time and energy helping those who won’t help themselves. Sometimes dropping tactful hints won’t work! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 23, 35, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 If someone has been a bit hard on you recently, or hasn’t taken on your point of view then the slightly critical planetary line up will correct some of that, but not all of it. However, it’s definitely a day to appreciate the positives rather than focus too much on what hasn’t happened! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 26, 32, 37, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Don’t be surprised if you find that you want a little time and space to yourself. Since the prickly influences will hit a peak around lunch, it may be best to side-step pointless debate or dialogue, especially if you find that you’re going round in circles. You may need to make the first move, though! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 28, 33, 36, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Domestic matters will dominate the day, and certain unresolved tensions could resurface. You may even find that someone is being a little distant. It’s not a day to try and take charge: you may well need to refrain from directing other people’s lives and decisions! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 26, 32, 37, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You might need to observe a rather fine line when delivering some much needed clarity. While taking the softly-softly approach is unlikely to work; being overly direct may not produce the result you’re after. It’s a day to adjust your method according to the responses you get! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 21, 33, 45, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Christina Applegate, John F. Kennedy Jr., Amy Gibson, John Larroquette, Ricardo Montalban, Donovan McNabb, Amy Grant

