These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The best smell is bread; the best saver, salt; the best love, that of children. — George Herbert

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

You can’t make pancakes without breaking eggs. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Inspiration comes from perspiration.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will be largely concerned with shifts in your emotional life. Your work or school life may seem uneventful, but this in itself is a sign that everything is progressing smoothly. Financially, there is a sign of a small difficulty in the middle of the year but this should pass without too much difficulty. Emotionally, though this is a rollercoaster year. You will have an intense response to a friend or colleague that may well develop into a passionate but short term relationship. In addition this year bodes well for meeting that special person who may ultimately be destined to become your true soul mate!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A touch of overspending is likely to cause you a certain amount of stress, unless you harness some cast iron discipline, draw up a budget and stick to it. Temptation to spend will make you less cautious, so try to avoid going anywhere that requires a cash transaction! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 31, 40, 49

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A prickly sun/moon aspect could mean that you’ll be feeling constrained from the start of the day. To counteract this, give yourself something to look forward to: arrange an evening with plenty of friends. Avoid making any serious decisions and just let your hair down a little! Today’s Numbers: 2, 10, 12, 20, 32, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Romantic matters are looking set to improve, as long as you keep things light. Whether you’re single or attached you’ll easily find the right words and will strike the right mood. Be prepared to be the center of attention, and don’t be surprised if you find that you’re being spoilt for choice! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 17, 29, 35, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There is a strong possibility that you will err in your judgment, and thanks to slightly obstructive influences you may not even be able to put things right before others notice. Make sure that you do not bluster your way through an oversight; it’ll be far better all round if you own it! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 16, 25, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Normally you’re a sign associated with optimism, but today’s influences may well put you into quite a humorless frame of mind. A tendency to overreact on your part and possibly dampen the mood will need to be curbed. It’ll help to listen to others for that all-important alternative perspective! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 21, 26, 32, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The sun/moon aspect could bring in a frosty vibe. There’s perhaps a trace of selfishness in the air, because this is a day where you could get carried away, doing what you want, without consideration for others. It’s very likely that you’ll need to do some making-up at some point! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 23, 38, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The influence of the moon may well see you spending a lot of time trying to disentangle and understand your feelings about a particular relationship, most likely a platonic one. If you relax and allow the thoughts to come to you then by the end of the day you should be feeling a lot happier about this relationship! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 24, 26, 35, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a subtle sense of change in the air. This is most likely to occur on the home front rather than at work. However, it’s still likely to be useful in the long run, if marginally inconvenient in the short term, since a swift reassessment could lead into gradual improvements! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 36, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a marginally fretful vibe directing the day. The problem, thanks to the moon, is likely to be an emotional one, but you are in danger of letting things get out of proportion. Your best strategy may be to try and distance yourself from it by putting it on hold until tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 23, 37, 39, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A small cash boost is likely to make your day, but you may not be able to decide what to purchase. Even recruiting the advice of your most up-to-date, stylish friends won’t help to refine your choices. Hold off spending your cash until a more decisive approach moves in! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 30, 33, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Sometimes obstacles have a beneficial impact; in that they act as a spur that extra effort, which is the case for you today. The combination of planetary influences around you will give you the boost you need to finally lift you out of your rather easy- going frame of mind! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 23, 27, 35, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A glut of lunar aspects suggests that the day will be best utilized by keeping things simple and by being a little more methodical. A steady pace will be easier to maintain and it will enable you to get more done. A chilled-out evening will be possible if you’ve accomplished everything on your to-do list! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 28, 32, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Christina Applegate, John F. Kennedy Jr., Amy Gibson, John Larroquette, Ricardo Montalban, Donovan McNabb, Amy Grant

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Lady GaGa is currently touring, but the planets tell us that what is really on her mind is her acting career. A promising influence from Jupiter will be giving her a boost!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.