Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 25 May 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

I have lived to thank God that all my prayers have not been answered. — Jean Ingelow

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you would live healthy, be old early. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A Jade stone is useless before it is processed; a man is good-for-nothing until he is educated.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where a few minor miscommunications are likely to occur. Your best strategy may be to let certain things go without comment. Don’t look for things to correct. Try not to over-analyze a casual comment either. Don’t waste time trying to figure out an implicit message or meaning! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 30, 37, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A rather contradictory vibe could impact in a way that isn’t at all obvious to begin with. First dates and cozy moments might seem uncomplicated, but you may well need to strike a tricky balance. You’ll need to perhaps be a little more attentive, without being too demanding! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 26, 34, 42, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You could find that your need for order and structure will be rather heightened, while your energy levels may be a little low. It may be harder to generate the necessary energy for the tasks you may set for yourself. Be a little more selective about the day’s aims. Be realistic too! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 21, 30, 39, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Somber influences are likely to impact on your platonic relationships. You may find that you’re stuck in-between two opposing sides with regard to an issue or problem that boils down to an even split. It may be that both sides have valid points. It’s certainly a day to stay on the fence! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 23, 31, 38, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The watery moon is likely to cause a minor amount of friction, which should be kept to an absolute minimum. It’s a day that requires some give-and-take when working through options, choices and decisions. If you demonstrate some flexibility, then others will at least notice! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 23, 31, 38, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The full moon may offer something along the lines of a crucial stepping stone towards a very recent matter. Resolution is certainly close, but don’t expect it to be simply applied, swift or easy to implement. It’s also possible that a further development springs up just as the old matter gets sorted! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 26, 34, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 An industrious vibe could draw the right sort of attention to a tricky or hidden practical/ material matter. It will be easy to spot the remedy once the problem has been established. However, a piece of secondary information could have you wavering and you may need to rethink the whole issue! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 21, 30, 37, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 While other signs will tend to be unsettled by the intense full moon, you tend to feel right at home. That said, what you need to watch out for is inadvertently stirring up done-and-dusted matters between others. Bear in mind that sensitivity levels will peak. Watch what you say! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 20, 23, 38, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It might be best if you postpone certain courses of action for today. Avoid making any drastic changes, especially if you find yourself considering the sort of alterations that you have never considered before. There’s also a hint of an internal and/or personal dilemma to resolve too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 15, 27, 39, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The full moon is likely to send out mixed messages: on the one hand it advocates a general and/or gentle reorganization, with a helpful emphasis on your day-to-day life. That said, though, there is a distinct possibility that in an attempt to instill order, you may go a little overboard! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 28, 33, 37, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The moody moon could usher in an overly emotional element. Something that you regard as an intrusion into your space or time may impact further on your sensitivity levels. In romantic matters, do avoid playing the blame-game if something relatively minor doesn’t pan out! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 25, 38, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The moon in Scorpio brings the capacity to be tactful and sensitive, although there’s a strong, underlying assertive vibe too. If you’re feeling edgy and irritable, then being firm is probably not the wisest choice. It’s certainly a day to strive for balanced approaches and responses! Today’s Numbers: 1, 17, 21, 39, 40, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Lauryn Hill, Frank Oz, Anne Heche, Tom T. Hall, Connie Sellecca, Dixie Carter, Robert Ludlum, Mike Myers

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.