TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Learning is finding out what you already know. Doing is demonstrating that you know it. Teaching is reminding others that they know it just as well as you. You are all learners, doers, teachers. — Richard Bach

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

An ass is but an ass, though laden with gold. — Romanian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Anyone can buy a good house, but good neighbors are priceless.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The concentration of earth energy could work very well for you. Intense and focused aspects may push one specific issue to the exclusion of all others. A moment of inspiration could kick- start something back into life again, although you may need to wait for further results! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 21, 30, 36, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Thanks to a string of pushy aspects and a little extra dash of persistence, it’s likely to be a productive day, with various improvements paving the way forward on several fronts. That said; it may be a day to clear your proverbial in-tray, since the entire week ahead may be a little time-pressured! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 28, 36, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A strong Saturn/Pluto mix may well bring out a competitive side not really associated with graceful and gentle air-signs. It may be a day to draw back a little. Just remember that communication is a two-way process. Something you hear may depend on something you share first! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 18, 21, 30, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Lunar influences suggest that you may end up following the wrong course of action, but for the best of reasons. You might even be inclined to offer someone or something a second chance. However, if this doesn’t pan out the way you had hoped, then you may have to leave it for now! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 36, 38, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A rigorous vibe points to a fairly constructive day, but the moon in chilly Virgo needs to be borne in mind. If there is a glitch to address, most likely related to a practical dilemma, then it should be regarded exactly as it is: as a one-off. Don’t allow it to grow out of proportion! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 42, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s possible that quite a few people will be looking to you for solutions and answers. The more simple and/or obvious those answers are, the more you are still likely to find your patience levels dropping down quickly. You’ll almost definitely need some uninterrupted space for you! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 23, 32, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 While the general vibe is likely to be a hard-working one, you may find that you’re tempted to coast a little. However, it’s certainly not a day to sweet-talk your way out of doing your fair share. In addition, it’s also the sort of day where someone is highly likely to call your bluff! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 38, 42, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where someone may attempt to exert a little control over one aspect of your life. It’s possible that this person will have no formal authority. You may be (rightly) tempted to challenge this. That said; choose your words carefully. Just in case – don’t burn any bridges in a moment of irritation! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 34, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Cash matters look solid, but you might want to consider holding onto any surplus until after Wednesday’s full moon. You may need to be a little strict with yourself, though, since the entire week is likely to host a very divided vibe, which could see you making some very poor choices in cash terms! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 32, 36, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Strong aspects will enable a useful degree of perception. It may be necessary to put to one side those things that you can’t yet do. That said; don’t dismiss too many objectives, since there will be some things that are ripe for change. The restrictions may be more about timing than actual skill-sets! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 39, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You may well indulge in a very minor act of rebellion against all the focused influences, but you’ll need to be careful how you counteract the industrious vibe. It’s certainly not a day to throw out the rule-book; it’s a more a day to make a few subtle tweaks here and there! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 32, 36, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a definite push from the planets, but it is likely to be a temporary one. A new beginning could be linked to a past matter. Something that was bothering you can be finally concluded. That said; it’s best not to aim for too much too soon: let things develop in their own time! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 23, 36, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Elton John, Aretha Franklin, Sarah Jessica Parker, Hoyt Axton, Bonnie Bedelia

