Learning is finding out what you already know. Doing is demonstrating that you know it. Teaching is reminding others that they know it just as well as you. You are all learners, doers, teachers. — Richard Bach

An ass is but an ass, though laden with gold. — Romanian Proverb

anyone can buy a good house, but good neighbors are priceless.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a quiet note, with the focus on the home. Romance could lose its luster in April, but if that is the case, then May should offer a new start or new beginning. However, communications are likely to go off-beam in June: beware of making any financial commitments. July sees a work-related opportunity opening up, but it may be best to stick with what you know and trust, because August’s planets suggest a few problems in the work arena. The best time to impress your boss is September, but you will need to show willing. October’s planets smile on love, while November’s planets favor travel! Using the New Year for a good old clear out is a good idea. Don’t waste money in February: cash- consuming interests or leisure activities may not hold their appeal for long!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Glamour is very much the order of the day for you and someone very special is going to make sure that you have every reason to be as stunning as possible. Don’t make any alternative plans for this evening as you are going to be very well taken over by someone who has thought of everything! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 17, 21, 30, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You can be one of the most practically minded signs of the zodiac when you want to be and you are definitely the most sporting. Today those skills will come in very handy as your leadership will be need in some kind of team activity. This is likely to be driven by some family event that occurs this afternoon! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 27, 36, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You may be in the mood for socializing, but you may not feel like venturing too far from your home to do so. This is just as well, as travel is not very well aspected. However, it is a great time for working on your computer and catching up with all your friends on email and messenger services! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 20, 36, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 An interesting planetary arrangement that will be influencing your sign this afternoon means that you will be positively buzzing with new thoughts and ideas. Be sure to write them all down as you never one of them could be your key to a brand new career or even a fortune! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 19, 27, 33, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You will be feeling a lot more relaxed and may well find yourself apologizing for any misunderstandings over the last few days. However, don’t make yourself too much of a pushover. If a request seems unreasonable then feel perfectly happy about giving a resounding no when it seems appropriate! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 21, 30, 36, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Be prepared to be giving out a lot of advice today as for some reason a number of friends will be looking to you for some well chosen words of wisdom. The influence of the moon in your sign means that you should rise to the challenge with ease, but do keep some time back for yourself! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 28, 32, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Your love-life has been the main focus of the last few days, but today there will be something to distract you from romance. An insightful aspect between your ruling planet and Venus will provide an opportunity for you to help someone through a bit of a tricky time! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 29, 31, 36, 40

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You’ll need to tread carefully today, or you could find that you put someone’s nose out of joint! If a friend seems reluctant to answer your questions or appears to be behaving in an evasive way then respect their space; they will tell you what’s bugging them in their own time! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 24, 39, 42, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A couple of challenging aspects indicate some minor tensions with someone. The problem seems to be twofold: a lack of communication, along with a reluctance on your part to listen, but this can easily be resolved with the help of an objective work colleague or school friend! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 16, 20, 34, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Try and avoid traveling today if at all possible as delays are likely to prove very frustrating. You may be in need of a pick me up this afternoon but friends will be only too happy to come to your aid if needed. It’s a great day for just chilling on the couch and avoiding thoughts of Monday! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 27, 32, 35, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Your emotions are very definitely in charge today. This can be very beneficial as there is someone close to you who wants to know you better. At the same time you need to keep your head as there is a danger that you may say more than you want to at this stage in the relationship! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 19, 21, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Although you may be convinced that you are right about some aspect of the domestic arrangements, now is not the time to be too pushy about this with a family member or partner. Instead it will be very important to show someone that you are able to compromise and listen to their views as well! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 20, 27, 33, 45

Famous people born on your birthday include: Elton John, Aretha Franklin, Sarah Jessica Parker, Hoyt Axton, Bonnie Bedelia

Russell Crowe is still ambitious to star in another blockbuster movie before his career ends. The planets tell us that while he may not be the star of the movie his next role will certainly be lots of fun!

