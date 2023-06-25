Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 25 June 2023.

Your friends will know you better in the first minute you meet than your acquaintances will know you in a thousand years. — Richard Bach, from Illusions

Avoid the evil, and it will avoid thee. — Gaelic Proverb

There are times, aren’t there, when plants shoot but do not flower, and when they flower but do not produce fruit?

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The planetary emphasis will switch to home matters. It’s a day where a time-consuming glitch could reveal a previously hidden but minor flaw in the basic set-up. However; the actual timing itself could occur much later in the day and it may not be possible to rectify everything all in one go! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 27, 32, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The distinct AM/PM split will have a subtly reviving effect, to the extent where you’ll feel more clear-headed as the hours progress. The later the hour, the more you’re likely to cope in the slightly pressured atmosphere. In addition; incoming information may add a little spice this evening! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 28, 38, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Listen to a friend: seemingly unlikely ideas could be a lot less unlikely than you realize. If you feel as though you’re in a bit of a rut these new ideas could be like a breath of fresh air, even if you have to tweak them. The best time to pay attention to what’s being suggested will be the very late evening! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 17, 25, 34, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It may not be the most dynamic day of the week, but it will still be quite a strong day. A very late and quite sizeable planetary shift may seem to endorse an earlier decision, but you may still need to weigh your options up carefully. If you have made a miscalculation, then it should be easily remedied! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 20, 28, 35, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The overall vibe is likely to be a gently corrective one, especially if you have been feeling a little unappreciated. Look to the very late evening for a sense of confirmation with regard to a fairly recent issue. There are subtle signs that this may not yet be fully dusted-and-done! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 34, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It may be a day to establish a few ground rules, since shifting influences may encourage snap decisions in the earlier hours. Even though you’ll have the best intentions, you won’t be inclined to pause, think and consider, which may lead to less than wise choices when it comes to incoming information! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 15, 22, 39, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You may find that you’re being pulled in two directions by the shifting vibe, which is likely to project rather mixed messages. It’s a split choice between being impulsive and being sensible. However, underlying this is a call for fairness, especially with regard to giving credit where it’s due! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 13, 28, 32, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Impulsive influences in the morning will clash with more cautious ones much later in the day. Your judgment won’t be at its best during the daylight hours, so it may be a good idea to delay important decisions and wait for this impulsive phase to pass. Take extra care with old information! Today’s Numbers: 4, 14, 26, 32, 38, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day where you’re likely to become more exacting as the hours progress. It’s possible that a perfectionist-streak will cause you brief periods of frustration if others fail to meet your standards. The morning hours may feel a little more accommodating: use this time to put in your requests and suggestions! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 22, 27, 36, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day to expect the unexpected on a minor level, especially when it comes to romantic matters. It’s possible that certain plans may undergo a few last-minute changes. Don’t panic. An infinitely warmer vibe will move in much later in the day and offer gentle support for some time to come! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 21, 30, 38, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A rather obstructive vibe is likely to set in for the daylight hours, thanks to a distinct AM/PM split. Take the opportunity of the daytime vibes to keep going when it comes to a specific matter, which may well be related to your daily routine, even if you feel a little fatigued by it all! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 18, 27, 34, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There are likely to be enough little mishaps to test your patience throughout the day, but things will improve. If you find that your work load increases or that you have to work through your lunch-break, keep smiling, because the slightly pressured vibe will give way to a brighter one overall! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 19, 25, 38, 43

Scott Terra, Jimmie Walker, Phyllis George, Carly Simon, George Orwell, June Lockhart, George Michael, Kene Holliday

