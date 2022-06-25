These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 25 June 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Your friends will know you better in the first minute you meet than your acquaintances will know you in a thousand years. — Richard Bach, from Illusions

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

First the man takes a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes the man. — Japanese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

There are times, aren’t there, when plants shoot but do not flower, and when they flower but do not produce fruit?

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A calming Mars/moon combination could act like a mediator for an ongoing or incomplete matter, although it may be a case of having to set a new target or establish new boundaries. It’s a day where problems may have a knack of evolving out of nowhere. However, your ability to think creatively is on the up! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 27, 29, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A much easier day is unfolding. A couple of prickly aspects may well have a slight impact on your communication skills, but you can use minor errors and glitches to fine-tune something more to your liking on the work front. Romantic developments could provide an extra bonus this evening! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 26, 35, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Incoming information will perhaps need to be processed carefully, since there’s likely to be a few misunderstandings. It might be in your best interests to process whatever you hear very quietly. Don’t share any information with others until you are absolutely certain about its source! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 26, 32, 34, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s a slight air of unpredictability about. Even if nothing seems urgent, there may be a few unexpected ripples to sort out. There may well be a rather dramatic switch in approach or methods with regard to a career-based matter. You should aim to clear up any crossed wires sooner rather than later! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 37, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You can easily sidestep the pricklier vibe, but you’ll need to be a little more reliable. If you make this a day of empty gestures or careless promises, then you’ll probably make life harder than it needs to be. Just remember that others around you are likely to notice gaps and inconsistencies! Today’s Numbers: 1, 14, 16, 22, 36, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The moon in your sign may seem to zone right to the heart of the matter, but this is certainly not a good day for making promises, unless you can stand by what you say. Being too demanding will be challenged. Being too accommodating will be questioned. Aim for neutral to keep your options open! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 31, 38, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Late-shifting influences may bring unexpected changes with regard to a personal matter. Choices may be tricky; decisions may seem like non-decisions and you could feel as though you’re under constant, low-level pressure. If someone’s issuing demands, then perhaps you’ll need to speak out! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 29, 33, 47, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The rather critical vibe may bring a little intensity to the day, but there are definite advantages. While you’ll be far more alert to possible glitches, you’ll also develop quite a creative approach, which should help you to resolve certain problems relatively quickly and easily! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 28, 32, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A few cosmic ripples may well unsettle one key area of your life. This could be cash-related. It’s certainly a day to keep on top: pay bills; honor invoices, and don’t spend. If you have any spare/leisure time, then redirect your energies into inexpensive activities! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 35, 41, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a subtly corrective vibe at work, which, if regarded in the right way, could be seen as restoring a little balance in general terms. If a stalemate situation develops in romance, then it’s possible that you’re on the wrong track. A slight communication gap can be put right with a little sensitivity! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 23, 37, 42, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Cash matters rise up, but not necessarily in a positive way, especially if you’ve been a little extravagant, or if you’ve been ignoring your budget. You’ll feel a lot easier by addressing this sooner rather than later. Don’t wait for the marginally fretful vibe to develop into anxiety! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 21, 30, 46, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You’re known to be a reliable, but unusually for you, you’re likely to feel in quite an unreliable frame of mind. You may feel tempted to drop everything, and incoming information may distract you even more. It’s not a great day to ignore the essentials, though! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 32, 37, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Scott Terra, Jimmie Walker, Phyllis George, Carly Simon, George Orwell, June Lockhart, George Michael, Kene Holliday

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.