TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Man did not weave the web of life, he is merely a strand in it. Whatever he does to the web, he does to himself. — Chief Seattle

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The rich would have to eat money if the poor did not provide food. — Russian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Examine what is said, not who speaks.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Jupiter will be radiating some slightly obstructive vibes, at least until the early evening. There’s likely to be a certain amount of progress on the work front, but this should not be taken as a strong indicator to rely on luck when it comes to sorting out an emotional matter! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 31, 38, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The daytime hours may well see you being a little too opinionated at a point when you will really need a little more balance and sensitivity to deal with a practical matter. The evening hours should restore the balance, but you may have to act quickly to undo some minor damage! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 15, 28, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If you have been cutting a few corners at work then it’s a day where you may need to speed up, but in the right way. Setting out unrealistic objectives and then trying to pull out all the stops to achieve them will not be the right way. It’s a day to take on board other people’s opinions! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 27, 31, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Communications are likely to be rather unreliable during the earlier part of the day, although the evening influences have the capacity to clear-up or at least make some headway on an on- going matter. Choose your moments wisely and let the dialogue develop naturally! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 23, 38, 43, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You might find that there’s a strong hint of expectation in the air, although this is not likely to develop into anything concrete or visible. However don’t just focus on the obvious indicators. It might be that the anticipated changes are either subtle, or they occur where you least expect them! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 20, 34, 37, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Communications will be iffy. It could be that someone who appears to be very reasonable is actually being a little selfish or controlling. Having a peaceful environment will be important for you, but don’t feel obligated to put up with poor or thoughtless behavior! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 14, 29, 38, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You might find that your mood could swing between feeling on top of everything, and feeling as though you’re falling behind. Scattered influences are very likely to create a series of very minor glitches, which, if you ignore them, will soon mount up. It’s a question of efficiency! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 19, 24, 36, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Awkward daytime influences could have you dealing with some obstructive types, but don’t assume that they’re being deliberately difficult. Communications may be a little misleading. Something said could be misinterpreted. It’s certainly a day to strive for clarity! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 20, 39, 42, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You might find that you’ll be feeling a little limited by your environment, thanks to the Jupiter/moon aspect. Since the fun- factor will be lacking you may be tempted to liven up the atmosphere by taking a slight risk, but don’t. It’s definitely a keep-your-head-down kind of day! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 21, 32, 35, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Cash matters may begin to appear very well-aspected, but a slight recklessness in your planetary influences could distort your perspective. Any schemes related to money will need to perhaps have a get-out clause, while agreements and contracts may need to be put on hold! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 16, 25, 32, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You are very likely to slip into quite a flighty mood. If you’re working on or dealing with the sort of things that are simple and quick, then you’ll be in your element. Those tasks/duties that require a great deal of consideration might test your patience, though! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 23, 38, 42, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The start of the day may be hard work and those matters requiring a little lateral or creative input may seem to hit a slight block. That said; the PM hours are certainly a lot more cooperative than the AM hours, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to reverse this trend with a little persistence! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 17, 29, 30, 41

