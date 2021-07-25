These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Man did not weave the web of life, he is merely a strand in it. Whatever he does to the web, he does to himself. — Chief Seattle

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Everything goes to him who wants nothing. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Examine what is said, not who speaks.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on an intense note, with communications igniting romance, which continues through November, although December may see you getting cold feet over a commitment issue. After the New Year another romantic opportunity is likely to develop: this time you may need to hold back a little and consider whether this person is right for you. February may seem calm, but old issues could resurface in March. April is the best month to settle any matters of the heart, while May provides a much needed breather before easing into a sizzling June. July offers travel, and August could introduce either a new friend or a new family member!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s not a day to buck the trend, since there may be times where you are easily side-tracked. Too much attention to detail will be one possible time-waster, while focusing too much on a lesser issue may be another. In addition; a normally reliable individual may not be able to lend a hand when you need it! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 24, 25, 31, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where seemingly simple matters may become more convoluted, bit by bit. You may recognize certain discrepancies almost straightaway, but challenging these may not be worth the stress. Aim to maintain a more harmonious vibe by ignoring the things that aren’t really relevant anyway! Today’s Numbers: 3, 9, 14, 22, 36, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a mixed day with a slightly unpredictable accent. The daylight hours may see you being a little disorganized. It’s not that you’ll be disinclined to finish what you started; it’s more that you’ll perhaps veer from your original plans. It’s certainly a day to stick to what you know! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 20, 25, 31, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It may be wise to strike a steady pace from the start. However, in order to do this you may need to relinquish some control, which may be harder than it sounds. You might find it difficult to work with like-minded types who are equally reluctant to share. It’s not a day to try and exert too much influence! Today’s Numbers: 6, 7, 14, 23, 34, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where incoming information may well distort or even play down a particular perspective. It may be best to occupy middle-ground when it comes to views and opinions in general, since the evening will bring a more clearly defined picture. In addition; don’t automatically believe everything you hear! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 29, 32, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 On one level it should be an easier going day. That said; an informal exchange may give you cause to stop and think. This is likely to be connected to material/practical matters. It’s possible that a specific development may become more complicated as the hours progress. Don’t leave any jobs or tasks half- finished! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 17, 21, 33, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The daytime hours might seem to plod along. Regard this slower pace as positive rather than negative. If you find that you’re craving a little excitement to liven things up, then the evening influences may bring a very subtle development, which will need to be kept at the back of your mind! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 29, 34, 37, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s possibly a day where you’re likely to wonder if people around you are being overly controlling, or that your choices are being somewhat downgraded to make way for other people’s preferences. There is a spikier vibe at large. It’s perhaps a matter of biding your time for the moment! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 21, 25, 32, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 To get the most from the day it may be a question of balance and getting the timing right. An analytical approach is likely to be great for those relationships inside the workplace. However, outside the workplace you may need to be a little more thoughtful in your methods! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 26, 34, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 While it’s a day to be a little more decisive and to trust your own judgment, you may need to first and foremost stay focused. Romance may well be bubbling up in the background: if so, then you may not see anything definite until the weekend. In the meantime, look to the here and now! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 26, 33, 37, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A very minor stroke of good luck when you least expect it could metaphorically open a door, but only for so long. An offer of support may well have a relatively short life-span too. Given the evening’s pricklier and slightly more obstructive vibe, it’s certainly a day to quit while you’re ahead! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 21, 24, 35, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You’re likely to be a little too flighty in your day-to-day life, thanks to the airy vibe. If you try and split your time between too many different objectives and activities, then you’re not so likely to create a great impression. Unfortunately, good intentions simply won’t be enough! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 24, 27, 36, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Illeana Douglas, Walter Brennan, Barbara Harris, Estelle Getty, Maureen Forrester, Janet Margolin, Brad Renfro, Matt LeBlanc, Walter Payton

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Rihanna is trying to make herself seem current by sharing lots of flashback photos. Bizarrely, it seems to be working and some of her photos are going viral! The planets indicate that she has a chance to make it big again this summer!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.