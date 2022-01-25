These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Live never to be ashamed if anything you do or say is published around the world – even if what is published is not true. — Richard Bach, from Illusions

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you must play, decide on three things at the start: the rules of he game, the stakes, and the quitting time. — Chinese proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Governing a great nation is like cooking a small fish – too much handling will spoil it.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a sheer burst of fire energy, as a particular planetary formation links up the fire signs. You’ll be ultra creative, ultra intrepid, and eager to explore the world. If travel is unfeasible at this time try arranging some short breaks to places that fire the imagination! In October a powerful boost from Jupiter will give you the kick start you’ll need to encourage you out of the rut you’ll feel you’re in, so that by Christmas you’ll have managed to balance all areas of your life without neglecting any! Romance, school or work, and friends will complement each other nicely and will ease you into a far more hectic spring, where travel to an exotic place is looking very likely!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Thanks to the moon you may feel quite sensitive and emotional. You may be tempted to try and ease the tensions, but it’s perhaps best if you keep your distance, because you won’t be as objective as you could be. Incoming information will almost certainly need to be kept at arm’s length! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 26, 34, 41, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 If today needs to be efficient and productive, then your best strategy is to schedule the complicated tasks and challenging assignments for later in the day, while any boring, repetitive things that may have been postponed could be tackled earlier. Romance is far more favorably aspected in the PM hours too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 12, 23, 27, 36

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The Venus/Uranus combination is likely to bring out both the best of you and the worst of you. Don’t get too hung up about thinks like personal space, independence and creative freedom, especially on the work/school front. An evening spent with one or two close friends will help relieve any stress you feel! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 15, 24, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It is more than likely that something (an idea; a plan; or suggestion) lights your fire or captures your imagination, but you may find that friends/colleagues are not so convinced. The useful advice you should heed is the sort of advice that advocates caution and further investigation! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 17, 26, 34, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The planets may well introduce a few distractions: they will be pleasant ones that could guide you towards a new project or venture on a personal/domestic level. However, staying focused on the work/school front will still be required. It’s perhaps not a day to do as you please! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 14, 23, 27, 33

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 School or work based commitments could catch up with you and stretch you to the limit. It might be that you’ve got a couple of assignments due, or the deadlines for work are drawing near; whichever it is don’t panic and don’t overreach yourself. The afternoon influences will help you sail through! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 25, 27, 37, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Both cash matters and romance could hit a bit of a rocky moment. Unreliable lunar influences may well impair judgment. Attached Librans should try and listen to what’s being said, whereas singles should plan to have fun this evening with friends and postpone any hot (or expensive) dates for another day! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 12, 24, 37, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Your sensitivities may well be a little more delicate than usual. The ability to tune in to other people’s needs and thoughts may sound great, but you will probably end up trying to do too much, which will only make you feel exhausted with the effort. Resign yourself to the fact that you can’t do everything! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 18, 22, 36, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You should find that you’re feeling much happier than you have in a number of days. Any problems in your friendships should just melt away and an evening spent with your best friends will establish old bonds again. Romance is also highlighted for you but with some give and take needed! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 25, 39, 42, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Old problems should be more easily resolved when certain negative influences move away around lunch. Once it has gone you should be able to move things forward in a much more positive way. However, if your energy levels aren’t quite replenished, then do take it easy! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 17, 28, 36, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You’re likely to have one of those mornings where nothing quite goes according to plan and one of those afternoons where everything slots together like a dream. You may face a challenging moment before lunch: the Mercury/moon aspect suggests that a disagreement will be a storm in a teacup! Today’s Numbers: 1, 9, 14, 27, 33, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Once you lose the pesky Mars aspect around lunchtime you should find that being virtuous on the work front is much easier. Improved influences will be geared towards sensible and considerate options. Decisions will be easier and you’re likely to drum up some useful support too! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 25, 32, 36, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Alicia Keys, Dean Jones, Jacqueline DuPre, Dinah Manoff, Andy Cox, Elizabeth Allen, Diana Hyland, Richard Grieve, Leigh Taylor-Young, China Kantner

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Gwyneth Paltrow is known for her unique approach to healthy living. However, the planets tell us that by promoting some less than well researched alternative remedies, Gwyneth may be putting her reputation at risk!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.