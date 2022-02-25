These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Smile at each other, smile at your wife, smile at your husband, smile at your children, smile at each other — it doesn’t matter who it is — and that will help you to grow up in greater love for each other. — Mother Teresa

With a good name one may sin easily. — Dutch Proverb

Do not create in anger what you lack in reason.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will begin with some high excitement. An ambition that you have long nurtured has every chance of being realized before the beginning of the summer. This should give you the boost you may need to deal with an emotional issue that is likely to arise during August and can be traced back to some unresolved tensions from last year. Travel is very well aspected in September and for some Taureans this may relate to a permanent move rather than a journey. The New Year may present some romantic confusion where you will need to make a choice between two equally appealing options. By the end of the next year, you will be certain that you made the right decision!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The moon should brighten up a potential friendship, but initially there could be some minor friction. Get any silly misunderstandings cleared up sooner, rather than later. That said; make an effort to get in touch with old friends too, no matter how time-pressured or busy you are! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 23, 26, 35, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The moon paves the way for some personal changes. These changes needn’t be dramatic and they certainly shouldn’t be expensive, but they will reflect a different approach. If the changes are purely material ones – such as changing your image – then do go easy on your wallet! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 15, 27, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Career matters are likely to come under the spotlight, thanks to the new moon. Perhaps some impartial advice might provide a useful starting point when it comes to thinking seriously about your future. It’s certainly a good time to figure out how to get more out of life! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 22, 28, 35, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The moon is likely to bring with it a surprise that will come in useful in the long run, but the disclosure or revelation will need to be kept under wraps for the time being, so avoid the temptation to blurt everything out. Use the evening to unwind, relax, and switch off! Today’s Numbers: 7, 17, 24, 33, 42, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s huge scope to lighten up a little, and make certain aspects of your life seem a whole lot easier. The combined influence of the planets will enhance a sense of fun, if you let them. However; it may be too easy or too tempting to focus on the one thing not to your liking! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 12, 23, 33, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Fun-loving influences will dominate from start to finish. You’ll be bubbly, charming, and fun to be with and yet there’s a distinct possibility that you will put your foot right in it, most likely earlier in the day. The quicker you recognize your error, the sooner it will be resolved! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 17, 24, 36, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The moon is likely to open up new opportunities; new ventures; and even make new contacts. It is certainly not a bad time to contemplate your future. A burst of optimism will shape some wonderful plans that may be a little over the top, but those plans will have plenty of potential too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 26, 32, 41, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Get-away breaks and trips away continue to be very well- aspected, so if you didn’t take advantage of this yesterday, plan something – even a short afternoon excursion – to make the most of the remaining weekend. Additionally, your evening looks set to be a fun-filled and lively one! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 23, 28, 36, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There may be a slightly wistful, nostalgic tone to the day, thanks to the moon. A missed opportunity from some time ago could play on your mind. This may spur you into thinking about distant relatives or friends. If so, then get in touch: open up the communication channel again! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 17, 25, 32, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The moon gives you subtle but ultimately useful support. Perception and insight will be your main strengths; so use them to figure out your best approach. Someone might be envious of your poise and luck, but a modest attitude on your part should help to diffuse any tensions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 7, 16, 27, 33, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The moon is likely to forge new attitudes and ideas, but it could create a little tension in your finances. Generally you’ll start to recognize what key areas of your life need addressing, but others around you may need some explanations here and there; don’t expect them to guess! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 25, 33, 41, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The moon suggests a strengthening of personal relationships, ranging from friendships to romance. You have the ability to make others feel so much better, but that’s not all. This is a day where new encounters, whether they are romantically based or not, are likely to last! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 15, 26, 32, 48

Famous people born on your birthday include: George Harrison, Sally Jessy Raphael, Sean Astin, Justin Jeffre, Lesley Boone, Christopher George, Tommy Newsome, Tom Courtenay

Tom Brady is one of the most well known and at times most divisive players around when it comes to the views of the fans. However, the influence of the planets tells us that Tom is about to make sure that everyone is on his side!

