Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 25 December 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Nobody has measured, even poets, how much the heart can hold. — Zelda Fitzgerald

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Be happy while you’re living, For you’re a long time dead. — Scottish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Greed comes out into one’s heart to steal peace of mind.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day to kick back and chill, whatever your plans. If you’ve been overdoing things recently then today offers the perfect environment in which to replenish your energy and indulge yourself a little. One minor and fretful communication should be ignored just for now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 27, 29, 32, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A go-with-the-flow approach is highly recommended for the day. Quirky friends and relatives may want to have extra input into the day’s proceedings. If you find that you’re frequently trying to regain control then you should do so in a light- hearted, gentle way! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 20, 31, 35, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The planets are likely to activate your social zone in a generally in a positive way. That said; you may need top pace yourself throughout the day and although it is a time for over- indulging, try not to go so overboard that you run out of energy part way through the evening! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 24, 29, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 If you have been finding it difficult to get into the swing of things and you haven’t really felt the festive mood, then today you’re likely to respond quickly to the sparkling vibe. A gift received might raise an eyebrow, but don’t write it off: there may well be something in it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 16, 20, 35, 38, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Thanks to shifting planets the day has the potential to be quite intriguing on the romance front. However, there may be one minor error or miscalculation in the morning: this could be in the form of an awkward gift: alternatively someone could turn up unannounced! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 28, 31, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A marginally tense vibe may dominate the earlier hours. You may spend time worrying a little about the gifts, the food, or the arrangements. Try not to let one very small error or miscalculation influence the entire day. Others are likely to respond with humor anyway! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 26, 32, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day where your Libran grace and tact may slip slightly, given that there’s a tendency to get caught up in events and blurt something out. It’s certainly a day to keep blunter thoughts to yourself. Even joke comments about gifts could be taken the wrong way! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 23, 27, 36, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Planetary shifts may seem to suddenly highlight something forgotten. However, don’t let a sense of pride impinge on what has the potential to be a warm and friendly day. No one else will be looking to find fault with the arrangements. An offer of help may come at the right time, though! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 20, 29, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Don’t get too carried away, especially when it comes to speaking your mind, because there’s a slight danger that your main point could get lost. Be clear and be appreciative. Try not to react too insensitively, since the chance of others taking things a little too seriously is quite high! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 16, 22, 38, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Given the planetary shifts you could find that someone’s suggestion regarding the festive agenda seems slightly unusual. However, there’s a lot to be said for standing back and letting others have a say in how the day shapes up. A little flexibility will go a long way! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 27, 31, 35, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You could have a tendency to do everything yourself, in order to stay in control from start to finish. There’s a slight quest for perfection too. However, your idea of the perfect day may not meet with everyone else’s expectations. A flexible approach will be much better for all concerned! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 18, 22, 39, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 An overly sensitive vibe may well dominate the earlier hours. If you’re dealing with ‘larger-than-life’ types you might feel a little overwhelmed initially. Just try to remember that the planetary balance will tip back towards easy-going and relaxed after a slightly awkward start! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 32, 35, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Sissy Spacek, Rod Serling, Barbara Mandrell, Humphrey Bogart, Dido, Annie Lennox, Klea Scott, Jimmy Buffett

