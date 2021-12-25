These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Nobody has measured, even poets, how much the heart can hold. — Zelda Fitzgerald

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

One hand cannot applaud. — Arab Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Greed comes out into one’s heart to steal peace of mind.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will begin a series of practical challenges that will relate to problems with the home or possibly transport arrangements. None of these issues will be too major, but the process of solving them will be important in building your inner confidence. This will also help when an unexpected opportunity requires you to have the self belief to say yes mid-year. Romance may be a little tricky from the spring to the summer months, probably due to extra work commitments. However, the last few months of the year will bring a special event that will cement any relationship and make it much stronger and more secure. Singles are most likely to meet that special someone and have a fantastically romantic time!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Thanks to the moon you’re likely to be quite emotional today! Start the festive day by making a brief list of things to do, and who you need to call. That way you aren’t likely to overlook anything or anyone, which will bring you peace of mind! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 25, 32, 36, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The all too powerful aspects of Pluto suggest that your approach to Christmas Day is likely to be a little too tense! The planets suggest that you’ll be a little apprehensive to someone’s reaction, whether it’s reaction to a present, or even an announcement, but there’s no need to worry! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 21, 30, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You’ve probably spent the past few days preparing intensely for this festive moment, and today you can finally relax! Attached Geminis should look to their partners today with a mind to indulging and pampering them, while singles should make a visible effort to call friends to wish them good cheer! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 22, 26, 34, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There is a huge amount of Earth energy in the air today and you will spend this Christmas Day feeling content, secure and positively grounded. That special person in your life will be only too happy to enhance your mood. A very romantic surprise should be in store, but it may be wise to turn off the phone! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 27, 30, 36, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You are almost guaranteed a fun day today, with plenty of opportunities to socialize with family and friends. Attached Leos should take care not to neglect their partners on this special day, while singles should perhaps forget the dating game for a couple of days and concentrate on the fun to be had with friends! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 12, 20, 39, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s going to be an exciting day and with two aspects, one from Jupiter telling you to kick back, and one from Mars driving you forward you might feel as though you don’t know whether you’re coming or going, Virgo! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 23, 25, 34, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Today it will be important for you to find some personal time today. Before you can really relax and enjoy the festivities you need some space to wind down from an extremely busy schedule lately. Don’t feel guilty about this as those around genuinely understand how hard you have been working. Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 24, 28, 33, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The big day is here, and you’ll greet the moment with your characteristic enthusiasm and glee. However, just go with the flow today, Aries; it may be that you have particularly high expectations of how the day should go, but a flexible approach will ensure that everyone stays happy! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 15, 24, 36, 40

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Wow, of all the signs you’re the one most likely to come into money today! However, your notion of a strictly traditional Christmas Day won’t quite appeal, and this could lead to slight tensions, especially if any of your family are Earth signs! Like a couple of other signs you might need to moderate your approach a little! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 17, 26, 32, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Didn’t get what you wanted or expected? Never mind; just bear in mind that the person who has got it a little wrong had the best of intentions, and you’ll be in a position to recognize the level of effort and thought that went into your gift! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 28, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The planets are suggesting that, as one of the most practical signs in the Zodiac, you’ll be inclined to take your Christmas duties a little too seriously. Whether you’re preparing a lavish lunch or are just in charge of clearing the wrapping paper you can afford to chill! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 19, 24, 39, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You look set to enjoy a pretty wonderful Christmas, and given the current strength of the planets in Pisces there could even be the chance of a rather emotional reunion with a distant relative or old friend! Whatever the day brings you’ll certainly be spending it with someone special! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 21, 30, 40, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Sissy Spacek, Rod Serling, Barbara Mandrell, Humphrey Bogart, Dido, Annie Lennox, Klea Scott, Jimmy Buffett

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Kirsten Dunst is a much loved actress, but her career has been a little slow lately. The planets tell us that the coming year will provide an opportunity for her to hit the headlines again!

