Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 25 August 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Talk doesn’t cook rice. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you let everyone walk over you, you become a carpet. — Bulgarian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

There is no one to sweep a common hall.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 This isn’t likely to be the warmest end to the weekend. A reappearing obligation could cause some minor irritations; maybe you have some outstanding chores to finish, or you’ve promised some time to someone but find that you’ve overstretched yourself. You may have to spread yourself a little thinly! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 32, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A slightly reserved vibe may well move in for the day. It may be that you know exactly how the day should pan out, but can’t implement any decisions just yet. Keep going and do what you can – the vibe responsible for this will recede. In the meantime, steer clear of time-wasting debates! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 18, 21, 30, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You need to keep yourself occupied; otherwise, you’re likely to end up feeling slightly dissatisfied, especially if time has been wasted on fussy details. Try not to overreact to trivial glitches and the unpredictable. Besides the planets hint that a separate emotional issue will be the unsettling factor! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 26, 32, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There may be a rather disjointed feel to the day. If one particular matter is highlighted at all, it may be presented in the context of getting it done and getting it crossed off your list. The trick is not to rush new decisions, but don’t leave ongoing matters to the last minute! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 25, 39, 42, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where you may be able to take advantage of the moon’s cooler vibes up to lunchtime since after that point a heart-to-heart debate could turn a little too sentimental. It’ll almost certainly be a good strategy to keep verbal exchanges on track. Keep them neutral too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 20, 28, 33, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 An exacting vibe is likely to impose higher standards in several key areas of your life. Minor tensions are likely to spring up if you feel that those standards are not being met. It’ll help to listen to what’s being said to you: you don’t have to lower your expectations, but you do need to be realistic! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 33, 39, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A minor setback on a personal level will be far less significant than it really is. You’ll be inclined to take things to heart more than usual, thanks to an unsettling vibe. Just like a couple of other signs, you’ll need to take that all-important step back to regain some perspective! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 32, 46, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A subtly pushy vibe may encourage an assertive approach for the wrong reasons. It’s possible that you’ll experience one very very trivial obstacle in the course of the day and from that point there will be a slightest tendency to take pre-emptive measures when you don’t need to! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 15, 24, 33, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Resist the urge to go with the flow, because sometimes the most obvious route is not necessarily the best route. It’s possible that one specific choice may be prone to more rigorous influences. It’s certainly not a day to impose too much organization on your routine! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 16, 23, 37, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Communications are not looking particularly reliable and you may need to discount a possible pledge of support or assistance, because it may not be met. If you do experience a minor let-down by the end of the day, then try to focus on the intention behind the offer rather than the let-down! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 32, 38, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A slightly stodgy vibe is likely to amplify your airy traits to be indecisive to the extent where you become quite unpredictable. This temporary change will confuse relatives and friends alike, and may well cause some minor tensions. It’s a day where you’ll need to be a little more consistent! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 29, 35, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A choice between taking a risk and opting for the safer approach is likely to crop up at some point during the day. Decisions may well be harder to make, but if you can commit once and for all, without chopping and changing, then there’s certainly a sense of achievement to be realized! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 28, 36, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Kel Mitchell, Gene Simmons, Regis Philbin, Tim Burton, Elvis Costello, Sean Connery, Billy Ray Cyrus, Tom Skerritt, Claudia Schiffer

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.