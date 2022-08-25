These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 25 August 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Talk doesn’t cook rice. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

When anger rises, think of the consequences. — Confucius

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

There is no one to sweep a common hall.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s an easier day, although you may be tempted to pursue an unexpected development that is a little bit unusual or curious. This will be fine if your time is your own. If you’re working you will need to toe the line, though. Just don’t take on something that requires a commitment beyond the weekend! Today’s Numbers: 1, 23, 30, 36, 44, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Lunar influences should reverse the somber undertones of the past few days and since you’ll still exercise a sensible level of restraint, you can perhaps afford to let your hair down a little. Your only weak spot will be a slight inclination to be slightly judgmental of others! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 20, 26, 35, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 While certain developments may not be huge, there is a definite easing of a recent or ongoing matter in romance. In addition, a fabulous idea may have lots of potential, but you may need to acknowledge any possible glitches and hitches as well. A go- with-the-flow approach will certainly help! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 23, 29, 34, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It is possible that there’ll be a minor revelation of some sort, most likely in the second part of the day. With a heightened analytical ability, you’ll be able to see right to the heart of the situation. There may be long overdue closure and a welcome sense of relief, too! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 29, 35, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Thanks to mixed influences you may well be inclined to avoid or side-step a dilemma or decision. Perhaps you are right to do so, given that it’s not the best day for the sort of choices that need a certain amount of confidence or conviction, but don’t postpone this matter indefinitely! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 31, 36, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a good day if you stay focused. There’s a probable increase in personal power and you can use this to implement certain beneficial changes that you would like to see, especially when it comes to your day-to-day routine. A chance encounter may prove useful and incoming news may be eye-opening! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 20, 29, 32, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day where you might be wise to keep your options open. At some point you may need to put one thing on hold in order to address something else. However, a single-minded approach on a matter could lead you onto the wrong track. Leave yourself some room for maneuver! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 21, 30, 36, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 An outspoken person could inadvertently cause a few minor tensions; it’s possible that person will (without meaning to) get right to the root of a nagging concern. It’s possible that an offhand comment will resonate quite strongly. Fresher influences this evening will present a way forward! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 17, 25, 32, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Romance may well be in the air again, but the daytime hours may bring about one or two interruptions to your weekend. Excessive impulses should be toned right down. If a helping hand is extended then do make sure you return the gesture. It’s a day to be verbally appreciative! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 36, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Your choices and options will only seem to open up, as you’ll suddenly find inspiration from a chance moment or event. You might be tempted to opt for the less conventional routes and approaches, but go easy; the moon’s temporary influence is a little too adventurous! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 15, 24, 37, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You may want romance to be at the top of today’s planetary agenda, but it may be a day to concentrate on another key area in your life. You may want to be the center of attention, but it might be best if you retreat to the background. It’s not a day to be overly extroverted! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 21, 23, 35, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Practical matters are likely to dominate the day, but there’s a hint of stagnation after a false start. You might feel perfectly happy coasting along, and while you may be on top form when it comes to effort and motivation, just bear in mind that spotting little pitfalls won’t be your greatest strength! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 29, 36, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Kel Mitchell, Gene Simmons, Regis Philbin, Tim Burton, Elvis Costello, Sean Connery, Billy Ray Cyrus, Tom Skerritt, Claudia Schiffer

