Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 25 April 2023.

TODAY'S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The marvelous richness of human experience would lose something of rewarding joy if there were no limitations to overcome. The hilltop hour would not be half so wonderful if there were no dark valleys to traverse. — Helen Keller

TODAY'S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Get what you can and keep what you have; that’s the way to get rich. — Scottish Proverb

TODAY'S CHINESE PROVERB:

Man is the main source of his own misery.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You’ll have an inclination to hold your cards close to your chest. You may not be in the mood to speak your mind, but this won’t necessarily be a bad thing as long as you don’t drop little hints regarding important and/or juicy. It’s probably a case of either saying nothing at all or being quite open! Today’s Numbers: 8, 12, 20, 25, 37, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Romance dominates on a day where the full moon in Scorpio creates quite a smoldering vibe. However, there is a tendency on your part to miss certain little signs. Perhaps you’ll be overly preoccupied with an unrelated matter that might benefit from a little distance on your part! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 38, 42, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Today acts much like a continuation of yesterday, in that unresolved tensions can either be settled once and for all or stirred up. You may need to resist the temptation to draw attention to a matter that is best left alone for now. Perhaps if you give it some time, the right answers will come! Today’s Numbers: 4, 9, 15, 23, 37, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Strong lunar influences are likely to reverse yesterday’s ‘laissez-faire’ outlook, but there is a slight inability to let go of non-existent problems. In fact, you may be actively inclined to search for glitches, flaws and issues when it comes to material and practical matters. It’s a day to perhaps regain a little perspective! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 21, 30, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There may be a clash of expectations between you and another. If so, then this may be a clash between two stubborn power- signs. Don’t necessarily assume that someone else is being unreasonable for the sake of it and be prepared to re-negotiate one specific course of action! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 16, 22, 33, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a slight insular feel about the day. Any incoming news is likely to be good; your ideas, if communicated, are likely to be received well, and cash matters are looking up, but there still may be something missing. Clarity will come once the moody effects of the full moon wane tonight! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 28, 33, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There is a sense of overly high expectations overshadowing the day. If things do go slightly off-course, then don’t assume that it’s the worst thing that could ever happen. While it’s certainly a day to expect the unexpected, it’s also one to appreciate the little successes too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 11, 20, 39, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You’re likely to be in a rather determined mood when it comes to getting things finished and meeting any imminent deadlines. This get-up-and-go could be very beneficial on the work front, but it almost goes without saying: don’t expect others to share your drive and know your limits! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 21, 30, 37, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The day may not be sparkling and packed with excitement, but you’re likely to notice a surge of highly inspirational influences, which you really won’t want to waste. There is much to be gained from adopting a systematic approach with regard to a lingering matter! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 25, 32, 45, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day where any incoming offers of assistance will have a slight downside. While teamwork will achieve twice as much in half the time, striking the right balance will be the challenge. It may be tempting to reject help in order to make a better impression, but this may make life harder than it needs to be! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 21, 39, 42, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Don’t be surprised if you start to feel slightly more goal- centered and a little less light-hearted. Romance is reasonably well-aspected but that said, you are likely to find you’re discreetly counting the cents when it comes to typically romantic situations. It may be best to postpone new and first dates! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 18, 23, 40, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s not likely to be the most inspiring day of the week. However, you can easily minimize the effect of the intense full moon by keeping your cool. If there’s a minor dispute: stay neutral. Don’t rise to the bait if someone is being a little demanding; and don’t let someone offload too much onto you! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 21, 25, 32, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Al Pacino, Ella Fitzgerald, Albert King, Talia Shire, Jacob Underwood, Hank Azaria, Paul Mazursky, Renee Zellweger

