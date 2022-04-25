These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 25 April 2022.

The marvelous richness of human experience would lose something of rewarding joy if there were no limitations to overcome. The hilltop hour would not be half so wonderful if there were no dark valleys to traverse. — Helen Keller

Poverty is death in another form. — Latin Proverb

Man is the main source of his own misery.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s likely that you’ll be tempted to take on way too much and will end up achieving too little. If you have a goal or an aim, especially to do with your home or environment, take it in small, easy stages, and don’t try to do everything at once. Slowly but surely wins the day! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 27, 33, 38, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Given the current planetary line-up you are likely to be one of the most chilled out of all the signs, but don’t be too tempted to take the most undemanding route for the sake of ease. Don’t be too readily persuaded to turn a blind eye to one little hiccup in a friendship or relationship! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 25, 29, 34, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If you find that you’re feeling restless, then blame it on the non-descript influences and channel your dissatisfaction into something positive. Doing something that is unusual and challenging will help restore what you feel is missing from your life: excitement and/or inspiration! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 36, 41, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Matters of a more romantic nature are not likely to be uppermost in your thoughts, but by the evening you may well be regretting an oversight. Forgetting important dates; and not thinking before you speak could turn the air a little frosty. A token or show of commitment may well be required! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 17, 26, 34, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The general pace will tend towards slow, compared to the previous days. A quiet relaxing day is no bad thing. However If you find it difficult to settle into this calm vibe, then it may be that you need to have the last word on a particular matter. The planets suggest that you wait a while! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 25, 31, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s not a bad day as such, but there may be a slight sense of aimlessness from the start. it’s unlikely that this feeling will last. Career and/or financial matters look set to show some potential improvements and at some point during the evening there could be an emotional lift too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 24, 39, 42, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 If you can control a tendency to be rather impulsive and excitable, then it should be a fairly relaxed day. However, someone rather intriguing is likely to catch your eye. While playing games is not advised, playing it cool may be the best option. It’s certainly not a day to wear your heart on your sleeve! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 20, 29, 34, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The planets should boost communications and generally point you in the right direction. There may be some exciting opportunities to make some extra money by the time the day is over. That said; you may need to generate a little extra oomph to counteract the unusually tranquil vibe! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 21, 32, 37, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You are likely to be torn between balancing the needs of a romantic matter against the needs of a friend. This minor, but irritating conflict of interests could drain your levels of patience and humor. The most workable strategy may be to try and please both sides a little! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 34, 41, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a minor surge of confidence, which is likely to serve you well throughout the day. However, do bear in mind that this mood is likely to be a temporary one, so you would be wise to ensure that any bold or innovative plans/schemes are completed by the close of business! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 33, 46, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You’re not as likely to notice the tranquil vibe, thanks to a minor development on the emotional/romantic front. The development will be utterly manageable, as long as you keep the drama at bay. Over-the-top responses are best avoided; don’t let third parties get involved either! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 32, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The rather superb influences may well offer short-term solutions to issues that deserve or require more time and thought. A temporary sense of pressure may well drop, but don’t let it slip off your radar altogether, since there may be a gentle reminder around the evening time! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 28, 33, 37, 43

