TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Wisdom consists of knowing when to avoid perfection. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

By asking for the impossible, obtain the best possible. — Italian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One dog barks at something, the rest bark at him.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It has the potential to be a very constructive day, depending on how willing you are to square your shoulders and just get on with it. An ongoing obligation could be resolved and outstanding chores can be completed, at a push. The pressure may be on, to an extent, but you’ll respond well to challenges! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 24, 32, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Don’t necessarily disregard your inner instinct, since it’s a day where your intuition will be reliable enough to weigh up practical and material matters. However, when it comes to emotional issues you may not be able to accurately calculate the possible outcomes! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 31, 37, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You could find that you slot into a very efficient mood, thanks to a slightly competitive thrust. The downside is that those around you (such as work colleagues) will be just as resourceful and well-organized, if not more so. You may have to pull out the stops if you want to keep up with them! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 20, 27, 36, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The planets hint that a bubbling issue may be the root-cause of minor but unsettled feelings. It may even be best to sweep this aside for now. With that in mind, it’s a day where you may need to keep yourself occupied; otherwise you’re likely to end up being quite dissatisfied with everything! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 32, 37, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A perfectionist streak may settle in for the day. If so, it will spur you into action, especially if you feel that you should and could be doing more. However; it’s the start of a demanding week. Pace yourself. Aim high, but don’t set so many goals that you find yourself floundering! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 21, 39, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A sun/moon mix is likely to impose higher standards in several key areas of your life. Minor tensions are likely to spring up if you feel that those standards are not being met. However, as with plenty of others, it’s a day to be realistic about what you can do and what you can’t! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 27, 36, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Lunar influences are likely to bring in a rather disciplined vibe, which you may find a little restrictive. It’s possible that a few trivial obstacles in the course of the day will require a by-the-book approach. It’s certainly not a day to be too adventurous and/or experimental! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 36, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s likely to be an industrious, if stodgy day, useful for clearing any outstanding matters. Errors and glitches can be dealt with. All you will need to summon is the requisite staying power. Look to the afternoon for a little cosmic lift. Luck may be present during an unexpected encounter! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 20, 37, 41, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Communications are not looking particularly reliable and you may need to distance yourself from one piece of incoming information. It’s a week where good news may be watered down and offers of assistance may be slowly retracted. For today specifically, focus on good intention rather than on potential let-downs! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 22, 29, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A no-nonsense, straight-to-it vibe could make this Monday unnecessarily stressful. You’re likely to be a little bit more rigorous, especially when it comes to overdue deadlines. It’s a day to impose some organization to your routine: but not to the point where you start imposing too many restrictions! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 36, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Lunar influences may bring out quite a tough, resilient and slightly intractable side that others normally don’t see. This will certainly have the potential to assist the work/career front, but less so your personal relationships. As an aside; one particular matter may become a little blurred! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 27, 33, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s likely to be a highly efficient day in which you’ll feel motivated. However, try not to rely on this burst of positive energy beyond today. Long term projects are not so well- aspected. In addition, it might be worth paying attention to detail, because something missed may crop up later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 6, 17, 20, 29, 36, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Jim Henson, Phil Hartman, Jim McKay, Sheila MacRae, Joseph Kennedy II, Dawn Goodson, Kyle Sullivan, Spencer Treat Clark, Erin Chambers, Terry Metcalf

