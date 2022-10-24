Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 24 October 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Success is not the result of spontaneous combustion. You must set yourself on fire. — Reggie Leach

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The nail that sticks out is hammered down. — Japanese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Prosperity brings us friends, adversity drives them away.

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where you could react boldly when you should be more cautious, and vice-versa. You may find it hard to pinpoint exactly how you feel, thanks to this contradictory pull. It may be that you feel obliged to live up to someone’s quite rigorous expectations. That said; avoid unnecessary risks! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 22, 36, 41, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It may well feel as though it’s a more constructive day, especially on the work/career front, but a slight control issue may develop. However, clashing opinions are more likely to be based on emotions rather than hard facts. With this in mind there is no need to engage with it! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 20, 29, 35

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A prickly, obstructive vibe, courtesy of the watery sun/moon effect, will provide the missing focus and insight. You could still find that you’re torn between quite two straight forward choices. It may be a question of factoring in time-limits and flagging energy levels! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 34, 38, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You may experience some particularly intense moments. Relationships will come under the spotlight. Making an attempt to liven things up might seem like a good idea, but it could backfire on you, especially if it is misinterpreted. Open up the communication lines instead! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 25, 39, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Watery influences are likely to bring out the inner expert with an extra dash of sensitivity. If your attention is drawn to a stressful situation with a friend, then opt for the gentle, patient approach. What someone says and what they really mean may well not match up at all! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 23, 28, 36, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The rather demanding sun/moon mix may cause a few minor communication problems on the work/career front. It’s definitely a day to do what you can and to be happy with what you achieve. That said; being a little more persistent than usual could tip the proverbial scales in your favor! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 36, 41, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A very sensible, mature vibe governing the day suggests that you will be quite the responsible influence. Work-colleagues will be impressed by a brisk, no-nonsense attitude and so will boss-figures. It’s possible that others will rely on you a little too much, in light of this! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 27, 39, 40, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A slight downturn in luck could actually work quite hard for you, if regarded in the right way. You may receive some unreliable news in the morning, but if you can overcome this you should find that the uncooperative vibes, in giving you something to work against, will also give you extra pizazz! Today’s Numbers: 6, 17, 22, 28, 34, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day where you’ll be more easily rattled than usual, since there may be a number of minor negative developments. Do what you can and postpone what looks a little unfeasible. If you’re sensible and fair, then others will be more likely to cut you a little slack! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 21, 30, 36, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The prickly sun/moon mix could impact on your natural resilience a little. Sensitivity levels may well be increased. However; this will also bring a highly useful inner instinct. You should be able to see through a piece of incoming news almost straightaway. Others may not see it the same way! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 17, 36, 43, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You are likely to be too easily side-tracked by something that isn’t really so important, while missing or ignoring something that needs more attention. Try to keep your eye open and don’t allow yourself to be too easily misled by someone who just isn’t in the mood for work! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 25, 32, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s certainly not a bad day, especially if you can repel the slight negativity. Don’t focus solely on the problems and glitches: these can be resolved one way or another. Having a can-do attitude will help enormously. Square your shoulders and meet the challenge head-on! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 23, 28, 36, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Kevin Kline, Bill Wyman, Kweisi Mfume, Mary Bono, Doug Kellogg, F. Murray Abraham, Monica Arnold, Brenda Kirk, Ben Gillies

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.