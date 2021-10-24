These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Success is not the result of spontaneous combustion. You must set yourself on fire. — Reggie Leach

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Those who sleep with dogs will rise with fleas. — Italian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Prosperity brings us friends, adversity drives them away.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a very strong note with regards to your finances, but on a weaker note in terms of your personal relationships. A bid for freedom and independence suggests that you’ll be reluctant to commit yourself totally, but as you move through to March so you’ll get back in touch with your emotions. April should see a massive upturn in your luck – maybe buying one or two lottery tickets could secure you a little win, while the summer looks set to introduce some much needed fun after all the hard work. Romance will hit its peak throughout the early autumn, with a number of powerful influences bringing you some wonderful romantic moments! Towards the end of the year you will need to watch out for a financial opportunity that may not be all that it seems.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A reflective mood is likely to descend, and you may find yourself focusing on too much detail. Sometimes it’s necessary to take a step back, just to see the bigger picture. There’s perhaps a sense of a lingering obligation hanging in the air. If something still needs your time and attention, then deal with it, once and for all! Today’s Numbers: 4, 7, 15, 21, 32, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Given that distractions may develop, you may need to take care and not over-extend yourself. It’s possible that a matter connected to romance will eclipse a matter connected to a platonic relationship. It’s perhaps a day to leave yourself enough space so you can deal with the unexpected! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 23, 36, 42, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Be careful what claims you make, particularly with regard to routine or anticipated developments on the career front, because it’s likely that you won’t foresee all the possibilities. All that said; although hasty reactions should be avoided, it may not be wise to go the other way and postpone certain issues! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 21, 32, 37, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 While emotional matters are likely to settle, a personal matter, one likely connected to your aspirations, may begin to show signs of ‘wear and tear.’ All that said; don’t write anything off yet: An inclination to persist with an obstinate problem may pay off more than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 13, 27, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The recently airy vibe will be replaced by a far more corrective one. Second thoughts are likely to develop today, but gradually, making it a day where you could reverse a poor or tricky situation with the right approach. As with other signs, don’t rush: the solution or remedy may be simpler than it first appears! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 19, 26, 38, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Planetary transits bring in a new blast of intensity, although the overall vibe is more likely to be a little cool to begin with. However; communications have the capacity to turn quite intriguing. Don’t be too unreceptive to an unexpected and seemingly disconnected exchange! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 22, 27, 35, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There could be a slightly anxious feel about the day for reasons that may not become entirely clear immediately. However; planetary transits may well cast a rather stern light on a recent matter. This could be related to a fairly routine glitch. Don’t assume worst case scenario, though! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 24, 31, 43, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Insightful planetary transits may well shed light on something that you deemed done and dusted. This could relate to a fairly recent personal decision. A shift in your perspective may precipitate a change of heart, but as with other signs, take care with irreversible decisions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 19, 26, 32, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A more restrained vibe may well seem to impede progress. You could end up feeling a little frustrated with a slow and measured reaction to a potential problem, most likely connected to personal matters. It’s perhaps not a day to try and impose and pace that would suit you but not others! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 22, 27, 36, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The recent focus and drive is likely to return again. However, there may be a slight edge in your day-to-day interactions. What you regard as an efficient image may be interpreted as a rather harsh one. Take care with how you respond, particularly if you find that you need to defer one course of action for another! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 20, 32, 40, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Thanks to the reflective quality of planetary accents, the need for consistency may be more important than you realize. There is a very slight tendency to give up at the very first hint of a problem. In addition; you may leave yourself too much room to back-pedal. Try not to think automatically in terms of failure! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 36, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Although it’s not a bad day, you may need to get past a slight tendency to react a little negatively to potentially welcome and/or overdue news. Specifically, an unexpected change in your normal routine is possible: this could arise from a personal communication! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 23, 37, 49

