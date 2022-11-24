Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 24 November 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The past is a guidepost, not a hitching post. — L. Thomas Holcroft

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

There is no pillow so soft as a clear conscience. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

If you believe everything you read, better not read.

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Neutral influences suggest that you will be in a position to determine your day the way you want. You may need to watch out for a slight but demotivating slump in your mood in the evening, though. A miscommunication in romance should be cleared up as soon as possible! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 17, 21, 25, 34

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Your day is likely to be a slightly unreliable one, but valuable in the long run. It’s possible that a minor clash of opinions will require specific responses. Vague but tactful hints are likely to be misconstrued. You may need to be quite precise with someone! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 18, 23, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You may face an either/or choice almost from the start. You’re more likely to make the right choice if you can ignore a negative voice suggesting that some things are a waste of time. Communications will be reasonably aspected until the evening: watch what you say from this point on! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 21, 30, 39, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 This has the potential to be a very productive day: any chores, tasks and assignments that require a little creative flair should be tackled right now, because big ideas will be your strength. A helping hand may put you on the right track. It may be best to react to a minor glitch earlier rather than later! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 29, 34, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Feisty influences will maintain the fun-factor up to a certain point. However, underpinning this is a slightly indecisive vibe. There’s certainly the capacity for even straightforward decisions to eat into your time and a U-turn from the evening point could cause a little friction! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 20, 38, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Receding influences may leave you feeling a little high and dry. Wherever your thoughts turn, anxiety is sure to follow, since everything is likely to be tinged with a glass-half-empty approach. However, this counterproductive mood will perhaps be explained, one way or another, in the evening! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 36, 39, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day where you may end up regretting wasted time, since tasks, errands and chores could soon mount up with not much respite. However, the evening’s temporary surge of drive could see you take charge and take control in a way that should and could cut through your to-do list! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 35, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There may be a kind of either/or flavor to the day. On one hand you’ll be feeling particularly in tune with a slightly over- achieving vibe. On the other hand you may find that you can’t quite commit to a single course of action. Look to the evening for clearer and more reliable inspiration! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 19, 21, 38, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 This day has the capacity to break from the normal routine. Perhaps a specific individual will help you to tap into the more adventurous vibe. It’s certainly a day to do something different. Just watch out for a slight change in the general tone in the evening! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 33, 38, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Although it is the weekend you may not be in the mood to socialize, at least until the evening. Perhaps you feel the need to tie up any loose ends or impose a little order into the day. However, there is a limit to how much you can impose your quite rigid routine on others! Today’s Numbers: 4, 14, 16, 21, 39, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 If you allow it, then work or domestic concerns could easily eat into the majority of your day. Incoming information may well bring a specific development to your immediate attention. Don’t let this absorb all of your time. As with other signs, a clearer vibe will descend in the evening! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 19, 27, 34, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If you allow it, then work or domestic concerns could easily eat into the majority of your day. Incoming information may well bring a specific development to your immediate attention. Don’t let this absorb all of your time. As with other signs, a clearer vibe will descend in the evening! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 21, 30, 37, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

William F. Buckley, Paul Tagliabue, Billy Connolly, Linda Tripp, Claudia Dreifus, Katherine Heigl, Pete Best, Dwight Shultz, Damon Evans, Michael Patrick Carter

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.