Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 24 May 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Our real blessings often appear to us in the shapes of pains, losses and disappointments; but let us have patience, and we soon shall see them in their proper figures. — Joseph Addison

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you want your eggs hatched, sit on them yourself. — Haitian proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Learning is like the horizon: There is no limit.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Given that it’s a day where you may well be presented with unexpected deadlines, you may have to pick and choose your goals carefully. There’s certainly an element of feeling time- pressured in general. The trick will be to prioritize and to avoid flitting between several things at a time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 21, 30, 42, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It may be a contradictory kind of day. The mix of influences are both warm and yet a little obstructive. There’s a hint of not-so-good luck and yet this can be offset with a little effort on your part. Romantic matters may be affected by this peculiar trend, but cash matters should be left alone! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 26, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Thanks to the moon’s influence, your normally care-free nature may be disrupted, leaving you feeling more tetchy than usual, as you are likely to get more strung out by other people. It’s not a day to engage with deep or involved discussions, especially on a personal level! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 21, 30, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Don’t rely too much on your intuition over a certain matter, because a rather misleading set of lunar influences may well pull you in the wrong direction. You may be inclined to advocate action at the wrong point or time. If you’re not clear or not one-hundred percent convinced, say nothing! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 22, 26, 38, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 This is a day that is likely to remain constant in pace. If the morning starts slowly, then don’t try to speed things up. By the same token; you may be better off postponing any intricate or complicated matters if possible, since you won’t be able to see the wider picture as clearly! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 19, 21, 30, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Lunar aspects may well question recent choices, decisions or new directions. Something that you may have finally settled on could provoke second thoughts. Give this matter plenty of time; don’t backtrack just yet, because tomorrow’s full moon may well add to the picture! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 20, 27, 35, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s not the greatest day for snap decisions. Giving yourself time to consider certain choices will be a very sensible strategy to employ on various fronts. What starts off looking like a winner in the morning may turn out to be a disappointment. Don’t tinker with cash matters, either! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 38, 39, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You could be on the receiving end of some useful information that points the way to making some useful changes in your day- to-day life. However, you’ll need to watch for a tendency to be a little too competitive in areas where such a drive is not really necessary! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 23, 37, 38, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Thanks to pushy influences you are likely to be tempted to burn your candle at both ends. You may well attempt to do too many things at once, since you could find that you’re actually trying to correct a subtle sense of pressure. It may be best to resist this tendency! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 13, 26, 38, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There could be a very subtle or tricky either/or decision to make when it comes to your relationships in general. For some Goats there could be a thought-provoking distraction and an unexpected exchange may leave you thinking deeply about certain issues long afterwards! Today’s Numbers: 7, 19, 23, 39, 43, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 While the predominant vibe is likely to be generally industrious, there are one or two minor pitfalls to avoid. A very slightly unlucky vibe could set the scene for some minor blunders on the material/financial front. It’s really not a day to give up too in the face of a negative development! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 21, 30, 38, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It is definitely a mixed day: on the one hand people are generally supportive, but it may feel as though one prominent figure is making too many demands. Similarly an emotional matter may appear discouraging, but a more flexible approach on your part will make it easier to talk! Today’s Numbers: 11, 13, 27, 29, 34, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Billy Gilman, Bob Dylan, Priscilla Presley, Patti LaBelle, Roseanne Cash, Gary Burghoff, Rosanne Cash

