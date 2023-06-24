Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 24 June 2023.

Your only obligation in any lifetime is to be true to yourself. Being true to anyone else or anything else is . . . impossible. — Richard Bach, from Illusions

Ask about your neighbors, then buy the house. — Jewish Proverb

It is not the knowing that is difficult, but the doing.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s a slight vibe of minor chaos where nothing quite goes according to plan, but somehow it all works out well anyway. Take advantage of a cooperative mood to address a minor setback on a practical level. In addition, indirect influences could settle a romance-related issue! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 30, 36, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 For you the day might seem to hold a lot of potential, but a dithery Venus/moon aspect could present too many options. If there’s a strong hint of something to come, then it’s most likely to develop after today and from a surprising source that you hadn’t considered before! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 26, 35, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Yesterday’s hesitant vibe will ease to some extent, but it may be a day where minor problems seem to disappear one moment and reappear somewhere else. Do keep focused and be assured that immediate pressures will ease. In the meantime, the may be a minor revelation to process! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 27, 32, 37, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day to get the timing right in order to make the most of a relatively useful diagnostic vibe, since a slight imbalance in a couple of key areas of your life can be re-tuned quite fairly and to your satisfaction. The one key area that perhaps should be left alone will be the financial one! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 23, 38, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Your normally care-free outlook may be a little unsettled, thanks to a developing vibe, which may still be a little too vague to define properly. The planets suggest that a very recent matter may still be playing on your mind. Look ahead past today for further clarification! Today’s Numbers: 4, 7, 13, 20, 39, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A dithery Mercury/moon aspect will zone in on practical/material matters. It may be that a recent course of action will begin to reveal ‘weak spots.’ These weak-spots could be metaphorical ones. That said; there is a workable solution, but do avoid taking drastic measures! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 22, 36, 41, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to a Venus/ moon mix it’s a day where you could develop a minor case of selective hearing and as a result, communications could be a little unreliable. Beware of hearing what you want to hear, especially when it comes to a possible development in your work/career zone! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 26, 34, 43, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where the planets generally bode well for the more objective, factual decisions, since a neutral but no-nonsense attitude will make short work of any minor problem. That said; it may be easy to get carried away and speak your mind a little too candidly. It may be best to postpone emotional dialogue for today! Today’s Numbers: 4, 19, 21, 25, 32, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You may well find that your mood is subtly in-tune with a slowly shifting vibe. There’s a strong hint of something – possibly a relationship – moving up a gear. That said; it’s also a day where you may be feeling a little overly-sensitive. If something is said not to your liking, don’t engage with it! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 29, 36, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s likely to be a rather unpredictable day, with a smattering of some unexpected little twists and turns. You’ll be able to appreciate good news or a useful development for what it is. All that said; it may be hard to switch off or wind down after you have done your fair share! Today’s Numbers: 5, 7, 13, 21, 36, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day where not everything is as it seems. It is possible that today’s rather rigorous vibe will exaggerate one specific matter or problem. That said; it’ll certainly help to remember that what may seem to be going wrong will actually be going right. Try to curb a slightly perfectionist streak too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 12, 20, 27, 32, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The moon’s influences are likely to erode your sixth sense a little and as a consequence, what should be straight forward decisions will seem more complicated. It’s not the best day to initiate anything when it comes to practical and material matters. Incoming advice could be well meaning but misguiding! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 33, 38, 49

Mick Fleetwood, Michele Lee, Peter Weller, Jeff Beck, Joe Penny, Hut Stricklin, Pete Hamill

