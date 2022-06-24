These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 24 June 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Your only obligation in any lifetime is to be true to yourself. Being true to anyone else or anything else is . . . impossible. — Richard Bach, from Illusions

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Don’t live in a town where there are no doctors. — Jewish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

It is not the knowing that is difficult, but the doing.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Thanks to fairly critical influences it may be a day where you’ll be inclined to ignore doubts or misgivings with regards to a certain decision, most likely related to a possibly intricate or tricky piece of news. In order to make the right sort of progress you may need to veer slightly off-course! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 22, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s likely to be one of those days where you end up achieving less than you planned. An unhelpful Venus/moon arrangement may create all kinds of minor obstructions. Issues revolving around a choice made in the recent past may require a complete and honest review! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 25, 27, 32, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The highly-charged Venus/moon combination is likely to discourage a warm approach on a day which may call for a little more sensitivity. Overly critical responses from you will perhaps create a minor setback on when it comes to a personal matter. You perhaps need to perhaps thaw a little! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 21, 30, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to the planetary configuration you could find that your relationships in general provides one or two more demanding moments. There’s likely to be a little too much take and not enough give from one side. It’s certainly a day to address any loose ends fully and completely! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 33, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a slightly obstructive force at work for everyone. In your case, there may be a little incoming criticism over a very recent decision or course of action. Your best strategy is to respond according to the facts. Deep down you’ll know whether you’re in the right or not! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 24, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 With a negative formation between the heftier planets, you are likely to feel rather restless. You may also be inclined to be a little dismissive if incoming news is not to your liking. It’s not a day to sweep things under the carpet, especially if it has been ignored once already! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 26, 35, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a slightly fretful vibe preventing a lot of people from completing or even addressing matters properly. For you this may become apparent through possible doubt when it comes to a specific relationship. That said; it’s certainly not a good day to take action. Give this one more time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 22, 37, 41, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Emotionally charged influences suggest that you’ll be too easily side-tracked and not in a receptive mood to deal with what could be a matter that is not immediately obvious. It is possible that you’ll get the impartial advice needed, but it is not something you should rely on too much! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 26, 35, 40, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s not the warmest day. Something, or even someone, is likely to get right under your skin, and you’ll be reluctant to let the matter go. However, while the planets are being a little contrary, it shouldn’t last. To avoid any mild embarrassment or regret tomorrow say little today! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 29, 35, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You could find that the day turns into a rather frustrating one, especially if you’re depending on someone to do their bit. You may have to communicate your expectations in a clearer way. All that said; something useful if unpredictable may emerge from a misunderstanding! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 23, 27, 31, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A rather chilly vibe may well muddle matters and cloud issues that you would normally deal with quite easily. It could be that you’ll look for the answer in the wrong place, or that emotions will get in the way of a straightforward and practical issue. Focus is what is needed! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 21, 26, 32, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You’ve been guided by rather serious and sensible influences for much of the week, and today you could get to the point where you openly rebel against this with a temporary reckless moment. While it’s fine to let off steam it is still best to restrain any wild behavior that could lead to a few pangs of regret tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 20, 24, 36, 40

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Mick Fleetwood, Michele Lee, Peter Weller, Jeff Beck, Joe Penny, Hut Stricklin, Pete Hamill

