The universe is full of magical things, patiently waiting for our wits to grow sharper. — Eden Phillpotts

The rich worry over their money, the poor over their bread. — Vietnamese Proverb

To put the world in order, we must first put the nation in order; to put the nation in order, we must put the family in order; to put the family in order, we must cultivate our personal life; and to cultivate our personal life, we must first set our hearts right.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A surge of optimism and energy is likely to extend yesterday’s productive vibe. That said; when it comes to work or your studies, you may well be inclined to do your bit and no more. Going the extra mile might not seem like an attractive idea now, but think ahead! Today’s Numbers: 1, 17, 24, 32, 37, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Dynamic influences will be working hard to restore what may be going off track, and they’ll also reinforce and strengthen the things that are going right. It’s certainly not a day to waste time by rehashing old news. Besides, there may be some good luck is heading your way in the later hours! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 23, 38, 41, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The rather efficient vibe will be tempered with a gentle, sensitive angle. One of the hidden benefits is that someone will be more likely to share a secret or take you into their confidence. You will certainly have the capacity to gain more insight into a particular matter! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 27, 31, 35, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 At first glance it could seem as though communications are paving the way for some minor and possibly time-consuming problems: delayed or misdirected mail could test your patience. However, there could be a real silver lining to these small blunders and glitches – keep an open mind! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 29, 34, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Effervescent influences are likely to usher in a gently upbeat vibe. You’ll be in tune with the demands of work and you’ll also be feeling very motivated. It’s a day where your efforts will be appreciated by those who matter. Something said later in the day could get you really thinking! Today’s Numbers: 4, 18, 25, 34, 38, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Airy influences are likely to boost confidence to the point where you’ll be feeling ready to tackle just about anything. You’re also likely to feel quite spontaneous. However, this great feeling may need to be channeled into a strict schedule, because it is also likely to override any staying power! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 20, 29, 32, 40

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Today should be a vast improvement on yesterday; any lingering money related concerns should be rechecked, because it’s a day where something good could emerge out of something that possibly wasn’t so great. Incoming news from a distance might feature too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 12, 28, 36, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Instead of battling the odds, go with the flow. Be adaptable, because it’s a day that could potentially be a very constructive one, if you don’t waste the opportunities. By the same token your social life could perk up too, if you apply the same flexible strategy to a suggestion! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 22, 27, 35, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s the sort of day where previous decisions, stale-mates and dilemmas become a little simpler to solve or resolve. Something you say or hear could provide the missing link to an ongoing matter. Since support and communications will be working in your favor, do pay attention to others! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 25, 39, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There is a real, cooperative vibe at work. You may even find that your active mind goes into overdrive when you learn something of interest. However, it’s a day where you should only commit to new projects and ventures if your current schedule can make enough room over the next few days! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 25, 39, 40, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You should be feeling more fired up, and you’ll also feel more energized. This should translate into general efficiency and effectiveness on the work front. In addition, the gentle vibes should help to create a receptive atmosphere, in which recent ideas and approaches can be re-presented! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 27, 33, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Work takes priority, although you’ll be less inclined to dismiss the groundwork. Your methodical ways and precise communication skills should work like a dream. You’re still in a very sociable mood, so don’t use up all your energies during the day; romance may be on the cards! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 17, 22, 35, 44

