These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The universe is full of magical things, patiently waiting for our wits to grow sharper. — Eden Phillpotts

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Every road has two directions. — Russian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To put the world in order, we must first put the nation in order; to put the nation in order, we must put the family in order; to put the family in order, we must cultivate our personal life; and to cultivate our personal life, we must first set our hearts right.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a rather erratic note as the planets conspire to disrupt communications. You’ll have no problems starting things, but you will quickly run out of steam throughout October. Cash matters might need a watchful eye in November, while you’ll need to make sure that you pay enough attention to work matters in December. Travel looks highly likely in January; February’s enterprising planets may pave the way for a venture or project, but hard work and commitment will be required. May sees you slowing down and taking a breather; but June could be the start of a fun couple of months, with the planetary emphasis on holiday romances and solid friendships!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The fiery vibe is likely to be somewhat superficial and temporary. Don’t be fooled by seemingly foolproof solutions, particularly when it comes to personal matters. By the same token; it’s possible that one specific development will become clearer, if given enough time, but your patience levels may be a little too low! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 14, 26, 37, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You could slip into a rather unpredictable mood, thanks to the fiery vibe. It will be best to bear this in mind when it comes to a reversal of a previous idea or suggestion. In addition; it’s certainly not a day to accept vague assurances without doing a little more investigation! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 12, 20, 32, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Thanks to an ultra-fiery vibe, there’s scope for confusion and mix ups, particularly when it comes to emotional/romantic matters. There may be a sense of pressure to deal with one slip-up immediately. However; it’s a day where you could jump out of the proverbial frying pan and into the fire! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 26, 29, 32, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A competitive edge could settle in for the day, and you could unintentionally apply pressure to those around you, especially when it comes to work-based situations. Not only will it be very easy to create a little friction, you could find that this drive puts you at a slight disadvantage in a few days’ time! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 23, 34, 37, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day to proceed with caution when it comes to incoming news connected to your relationships. Keep assumptions to a minimum on the romance front: seemingly clear signs and signals may not be so clear after all. In addition; it may be a wise idea to postpone a sensitive matter for a few days! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 22, 27, 34, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Past matters could bubble up briefly and disrupt your day; if so, it may not be the best day to deal with them. It may help to put personal feelings aside, especially if this relates to a work matter. As an aside; do watch how you are with others, since it is possible that this disruption could put you on edge! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 26, 35, 41, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A fierier and energetic vibe won’t be all good news, since it may encourage a slightly short-sighted approach and could set you up for a bit of a fall, particularly when it comes to potential romances. Common sense is likely to be in short supply. It’s perhaps not a day to take a leap of faith! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 22, 26, 34, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A more dynamic vibe may well encourage a more one-sided approach to a specific, possibly tricky issue. Do take care with verbal information, since it’s definitely a day where little mistakes will occur and build up, if you’re not careful. As an aside; material and financial matters may require a close watch too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 15, 21, 33, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It may appear as though a specific obstacle or complication has receded, particularly when it comes to a romantic/emotional complication. However; your approach may be a little too superficial and it may be too easy to assume that the specific issue is fully resolved when it isn’t! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 19, 23, 34, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Thanks to a rather robust but shallow vibe, you may need to resist slightly reckless impulses and responses, particularly if they involve recent or past matters in any way. If there’s something you’re not quite decided about, then it may be best to put it on hold for a few days! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 16, 24, 32, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The fiery vibe is likely to zone in on emotional matters. However; the shallow undercurrent could facilitate a narrower view of a specific situation than is truly helpful. It may be unadvisable to question or critique offers of help and/or incoming advice. Be tactful if you wish to reject something! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 14, 23, 38, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The start of the week is likely to bring a rather strident vibe, which some might call hot-air. Real issues may get eclipsed, while non-issues could seem to clamor for attention. Others will help, but their patience may run out if you’re seen to be taking too much of a back-seat! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 24, 27, 35, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Anna Paquin, Jennifer Lopez, Barry Bonds, Michael Richards, Laura Leighton, Paul Geary, Ruth Buzzi, Lynda Carter, Amelia Earhart

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Life has not been easy lately for Venus Williams. Unfortunately, the planets suggest that while it may seem to have calmed down a little lately, there is a whole new scandal on the way!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.