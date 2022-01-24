These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We serve best when we hold dearly in mind the goal and purpose rather than our place in the process.

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you can’t go over, you must go under. — Jewish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

By filling one’s head instead of one’s pocket, one cannot be robbed.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a bang, as Venus and Mercury brighten up your life. You’ll be far more flirtatious than normal and singles won’t want to settle, while those with partners will feel the need to inject more fun into their relationship. The summer will definitely be a time for love, but come the fall you’ll need to make an extra effort to concentrate at work or school as a desire to delve and explore the mysteries of life will distract you far too much. It’s also possible that around October you begin to see a family member in a totally new light. The following spring will bring a whole new set of challenges, thanks to specific planetary formations, which will give you the energy to forge ahead and achieve a respectable degree of success!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Vigorous influences will dominate the day, while the evening’s vibes will be far less energetic. Get what needs doing done during the daylight hours, when you’ll be at your most efficient. Reserve the evening for winding down. Your sense of timing and knowing when to stop will guide you! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 18, 21, 36, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You’ll have a potent talent, so don’t waste it. There’s an abundance of charisma, thanks to the glowing sun/moon combination, which will enable you say just the right thing at just the right time. This will be useful if you’re trying to sell an idea or get others round to your way of thinking! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 15, 24, 39, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 While Jupiter could exert a little pressure, Pluto could whittle at your tolerance levels. There may be a sense that you will be looking for immediate answers or results. It’ll be important to differentiate between reasonable expectations and unreasonable ones. It’s definitely a useful strategy to count to ten! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 21, 25, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You may find that you’re caught between two different approaches. One is the less rational and more emotional option; the other is the complete inverse of that. Trying to strike the right balance may be easier said than done. Look to an earth- sign friend or colleague for invaluable guidance! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 27, 33, 37, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A prickly morning should give way to a noticeably warmer, more productive afternoon. It may not be possible to take full advantage of a snippet of news or development just yet, but don’t be tempted to give things a nudge. Patience is required, especially where matters of the heart are concerned! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 12, 20, 39, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day that favors work or school related matters, but it’s certainly not without its lighter moments. While the day-time influences should generate enough confidence to deal with the unexpected in the work realm, there is also a welcome streak of fun scheduled for the evening too! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 29, 33, 42, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Romance may well add a little zing into the day, but the Pluto/moon combination could facilitate some confusing mixed signals too. Singles will be just as prone to this up-and-down trend as attached Librans: try not to interpret a positive development in a negative light! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 24, 29, 33, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The sun/moon combination points to a fairly constructive day, but a couple of lesser aspects need to be borne in mind when it comes to communications A friend or colleague may behave unpredictably, but it is possible that in amid the confusion is a very valuable message! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 17, 32, 36, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The early morning’s obstructive vibes will be offset by dynamic ones this afternoon. On a practical level you may find it hard to get going, but once you’ve got into your stride you’ll be away. On an emotional level, however, you may need to watch out for being a little too one-sided! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 19, 23, 37, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The Mars/Venus combination could have a bit of a negative impact, especially where romance and emotional matters are concerned. Being honest and direct is a good tactic; however, if sensitivity is lacking, you may come across as rather frosty. Let common sense guide you! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 24, 27, 38

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There are possible areas for confusion in romance or an emotional relationship. Since it’s a day that favors decisive action, it’s best not to rely too much on intuition or luck: although the luck factor is more likely to be with you than against you. A cool, composed approach will help draw on that luck! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 19, 22, 33, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Money matters could improve, but it’s equally possible that tomorrow could see a financial dip. Wait for a couple of days to get a more accurate picture of your overall cash balance. Use today to make general improvements not just in your finances but on the work/school front too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 9, 12, 24, 35, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Mary Lou Retton, Ray Stevens, Elliott Abrams, Neil Diamond, Nastassja Kinski, Oral Roberts, John Belushi, Mischa Barton, Tatyana Ali

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Kit Harington has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently and the negative influence of Mars in his chart suggests that this somewhat self-destructive behaviour is likely to continue!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.