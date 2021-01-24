These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We serve best when we hold dearly in mind the goal and purpose rather than our place in the process.

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Forgiving the unrepentant is like drawing pictures on water. — Japanese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

By filling one’s head instead of one’s pocket, one cannot be robbed.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a positive note; new beginnings feature: these positive changes are related to your career. July may bring some confusion; perhaps an ex comes back into your life. However, August is the month where singles meet someone new! October requires some consideration: you will need to resist the temptation to be selfish in order to minimize stress. Communication will be key in the fall; don’t keep things bottled up! While the months of December and March will be dominated by work or school, the New Year will see some fantastic changes either to your social life or your home life!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Mixed influences could bring an on-going concern or dilemma to a head, while the moon offers you a new way forward. You might feel disinclined to confront this matter, because it may be something of a hornets’ nest to you, but the planets suggest that you face this without delay Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 13, 26, 32, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A string of beneficial lunar aspects will be marred by one negative, which is likely to turn you into a glass-half-empty person. There’ll be lots of positive things to distract you, if you can forget about the one negative, which is likely to materialize in a thoughtless or critical comment! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 24, 33, 37, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Don’t be surprised if someone lets you in on a little secret. Useful lunar aspects will open up the communication lines. With your finger on the pulse you’ll be able to recognize what will turn out to be a rather excellent opportunity. If you need to act, do so during the daytime! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 26, 35, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The moon focuses on emotions and feelings, and generates high levels of wisdom and sensitivity. You’ll be in a strong position to calm and soothe a minor quandary, and you’ll be able to keep all parties happy without having to take sides. Don’t allow this issue to absorb all of your time, though! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 13, 24, 33, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You’ll be full of good will and compassion, thanks to a couple of beneficial aspects. It might be that someone requests help, either for themselves, or for a good cause. Take the opportunity to do some good if the chance arises, because it is likely to have a very positive effect! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 26, 35, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A string of mixed influences could have a draining effect. You may feel as though you’re not seizing all the opportunities laid out before you, but getting yourself motivated will be half the battle. Schedule in plenty of relaxation and leisure time this evening; the hectic week ahead has only just started! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 43, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You could find that your need for order and perfection is rather heightened, thanks to the moon. The trouble is that the people around you will seem far too laid back, while you’re ready for action! It’s best not to rely too heavily on others if you want to accomplish anything! Today’s Numbers: 8, 12, 24, 26, 33, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Today it will be important to remember that clouds have silver linings. It will also help to recognize that your particular cloud will be pretty small, and that the silver lining will be clear as a bell. The matter or problem is likely to be finance related, but what will seem to be going wrong will actually be going right! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 26, 31, 35, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Luck is most definitely on your side from the mid morning to the late afternoon so don’t miss out on the chance for some good fortune. It may be a pleasant surprise from a relative that brightens up your day, or it could even be a win on the lottery. It may be that you need to be on the ball, though! Today’s Numbers: 4, 10, 14, 21, 36, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You should experience a boost of energy, which you will need to expend in a constructive way, or you could end up taking on too much and achieving nothing. Being aware of your limits and being realistic will keep you grounded. Turning your attention to more practical interests will keep you happy! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 28, 32, 35, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It might be time to reassess a particular tactic when it comes to a work or school matter. You’ll certainly get results from being quite demanding and inflexible, but you’ll get even better results if you’re patient, tolerant, and willing to listen to someone else’s views! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 22, 27, 33, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Excellent lunar aspects should give your everyday routine an overdue boost or kick-start, while the sheer abundance of water energy could open up a new avenue that you hadn’t considered before. On the downside: you won’t be able to dither over or postpone a certain decision for too long! Today’s Numbers: 4, 14, 27, 29, 36, 41

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Mary Lou Retton, Ray Stevens, Elliott Abrams, Neil Diamond, Nastassja Kinski, Oral Roberts, John Belushi, Mischa Barton, Tatyana Ali

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Jason Momoa has a tough challenge ahead of him – trying to make Aquaman as popular a figure as the more well known superheroes. Unfortunately, the planets suggest that despite some great acting the film will not do well!