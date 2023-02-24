Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 24 February 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

You can do foolish things, but do them with enthusiasm. — Colette

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you speak the truth, keep a foot in the stirrup. — Turkish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Men trip not on mountains they trip on molehills.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s a distinct up-down dynamic to deal with today. During the dips, you may not be able to see past the surface level, while during the positives you’ll be perhaps a little over the top, but positive with it. With regard to one specific situation you will perhaps need to appear a little more humble! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 21, 30, 35, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where you could find that you’re in an overly sensitive or intense mood, thanks to the Venus/moon mix, which could see you acting out of character slightly. That said; if you keep things in perspective, then romance could benefit a great deal from a possibly unusual turn! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 20, 29, 32, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day where you may need to adapt to your immediate environment. You’ll need to perhaps demonstrate your capacity for impartial or neutral thinking in work-related places. By contrast, when you’re engaging with an emotional/romantic matter, then you’ll need to be supportive! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 25, 31, 45, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It looks as though you’ll be encouraged to see something in a completely different light. Something, or even someone, could provide the catalyst for you to reassess a situation or verbal exchange. This change of opinion is quite likely to be linked, one way or another, to a romantic development! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 16, 21, 30, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 While your attention may be firmly fixed on practical matters, there’s every indication that romance is about to absorb a little more of your time too. While you’re likely to breeze through most situations, your sunny disposition may not be enough to steer you through a potentially (but minor) awkward moment! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 28, 33, 38, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Since sensitivities may be at a high level there may be a slightly strained vibe. It’s certainly not a day to presume certain responses or reactions to a tricky matter. Watch your step with those you perceive to be resilient and a little thick- skinned: they’re the ones who may react in unexpected ways! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 22, 37, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a slight dip in the current influences. However, you may not notice this immediately and you could become unusually clumsy when it comes to romance. It’s the sort of day where a casual joke or comment is highly likely to be misunderstood, thanks to a confusing vibe! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 36, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s possibly a flat kind of day, although it should be an easier one on most fronts. That said; there may well be a slightly unpredictable and positive vibe in one particular area: the romantic one. If it has been under slight strain, or a little lackluster then today you’re likely to see quite a difference! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 23, 31, 45, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Dynamic influences are is likely to stimulate a change of mind or a change of heart, and while it will important to remain grounded you shouldn’t necessarily dismiss every single development. A tendency to write off positive and/or tentative exchanges could impact on romance! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 21, 24, 38, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A minor but negative vibe could mar what would otherwise be an easy-going day. If you find that you’re getting into a minor power struggle with regard to a particular relationship don’t take it to heart. Building up romantic expectations is perhaps unwise, since there may be a slight chill in the air! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 25, 28, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s certainly a day to broach lingering problems, but do it gently, which might be harder than it sounds, particularly if you’ve been overly thoughtful and/or restricted for the last few days. Even if someone has been less than friendly lately, or a little too critical, do still go easy on them! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 10, 17, 27, 33

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The emotional front could either benefit or suffer slightly from certain planetary aspects. You won’t be afraid to communicate very clearly when it comes to a minor area of discontent. However, if you’re a little too strident, you could undermine what could be a pretty positive development! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 24, 26, 38, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Edward James Olmos, Billy Zane, Eddie Murray, Kristin Davis, Helen Shaver, Paula Zahn, Barry Bostwick

