These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

You can do foolish things, but do them with enthusiasm. — Colette

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The wise man shapes himself to circumstances as water shapes itself to the vessel that contains it. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Men trip not on mountains they trip on molehills.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a hectic note as May will be the month where you experience a number of ups and downs, while June will see you needing to give someone who is close to you a little space. The first half of July favors success at work or school – promotions and awards are well aspected. August will be a time where you can rest a little, while the planets in the last week of September will be fairly disruptive in terms of romance! October indicates a restful period, if not an outright vacation, while November sees you having to maybe tighten your belt. Christmas will be very much focused on friendships, while the New Year sees you perhaps needing to rein in your love of fun!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Strong lunar influences suggest that you’ll have the ability to regard most things in a positive light. However, if there is a cosmic obstacle holding you back, it’s likely to be a propensity to stick to your usual routine. A more flexible perspective would serve you well! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 23, 33, 42, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Communications are strongly aspected, with a definite angle on romance and friendships. You’ll be in a sparkling mood, making today all about being with people. Incoming information may well require more time and attention than you’re prepared to give. That said; it will be worth pursuing! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 17, 26, 35, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Yesterday’s slightly stressed mood will become a great deal more relaxed. Cooperative influences also make it easy to say the right thing at the right time; and getting your own way won’t seem like such a struggle. Don’t rely on this tactic lasting beyond the weekend, though! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 25, 32, 37, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The emphasis is on friendships and lively company. Excellent planetary influences should enable a definite break from the usual routine – this may even involve travel. On top of this, a smattering of good luck is on the cards, although this isn’t likely to extend to cash matters! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 14, 26, 32, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Glorious influences zone in on fun, friendships, romance, and perhaps a choice too. If so, then it’ll be important to regard this choice as a pathway into a positive development. Commitment issues may well bubble up for the attached Lion, while for singles there may be a suggestion to consider! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 23, 34, 42, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Communications are well-aspected, but you may feel reluctant to act on any incoming information. There’s perhaps a slight tendency to take things too seriously and too personally. A nagging feeling that you could do better, or be better, is what may hold you back, but this will be a temporary dip! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 24, 31, 36, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A clashing Mercury/Venus combination is likely to affect your mood, making you a little more prone to headstrong responses in romantic or emotional dialogue. There could even be a slight yearning for a smattering of drama, but try to keep this inclination to a minimum! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 22, 35, 41, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Both romantic matters and family matters are likely to dominate your thoughts, but in different ways. Romance looks good, while tensions at home will require some careful handling on your part. It’s possible that someone who doesn’t approve of a decision you made recently will speak up! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 25, 27, 33, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Fabulous influences may well lead to one or two lucky breaks and even if there are any minor obstacles to overcome, the planets are nicely positioned to give you that extra little push. It’s definitely a day where you should take the longer term view and believe that anything is possible! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 24, 32, 36, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Sparkling friendships and social get-togethers will liven up the weekend, but you will need to watch out for overindulging. You could also get a little carried away with a friend’s suggestion. If a third-party raises an eyebrow, then maybe it’ll be time to take it down a notch! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 14, 25, 32, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Yesterday’s clumsy vibes should lift, making today feel like a breath of fresh air. You should get a little more scope to say what you think without incurring any real penalties, except on the work/career front, where you may encounter a little resistance if you’re seen to be too pushy! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 24, 33, 42, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Refreshing planetary changes are likely to shape a very productive day. Don’t get too despondent if an ongoing matter appears to be going off the boil, or not going you had hoped, because the ability to turn these negatives to your advantage will be your real strength! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 16, 26, 33, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Edward James Olmos, Billy Zane, Eddie Murray, Kristin Davis, Helen Shaver, Paula Zahn, Barry Bostwick

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Margot Robbie has greatly enjoyed her role as a voice actress in the new production of Peter Rabbit. However, the planets suggest that her career is about to get an even bigger boost thanks to her personal style!

