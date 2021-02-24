These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

You can do foolish things, but do them with enthusiasm. — Colette

If you speak the truth, keep a foot in the stirrup. — Turkish Proverb

Men trip not on mountains they trip on molehills.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a clear-out; make sure you rise to the challenge. April will be fabulous for romance, while May’s planets will favor travel. August will be the month to revisit an old issue or problem. September sees you saying the right thing at the right time over a work or school related matter, while October is the month to double-check travel plans. November sees your needs being put on hold, but you shouldn’t allow someone to make a habit of this. A party mood in December may require moderation, while romance in January may require all your spare energy! Mixed signals in February might confuse you, while new beginnings in March will need some staying power!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Communications ease, although you’ll be a little prone to verbal misunderstandings later on in the day. Mixed messages and assumptions may create a few minor but embarrassing moments. That said; there may be a few awkward moments when it comes to emotional matters! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 23, 26, 35, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 While the morning is easy going and favorable for steaming ahead, the later influences could direct your attention to something that can perhaps be left for another day. It’s perhaps a question of being realistic: It may not be possible to produce amazing results for all to see! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 24, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The key area that is most likely to benefit is the money zone, if you can exercise a little self discipline. However, a certain amount of restraint may be required to achieve this, because there may be a slight boost in cash, but there’s also a tendency to fritter it away. Look to the late afternoon for a subtle change! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 25, 31, 34, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Communications are more favorably aspected in the morning than they are in the evening. The key areas for some positive developments include work and careers. Just try to aim for consistency: appearing too inflexible or even indifferent to alternative courses could slow the pace down too much! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 27, 33, 42, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Good ideas will start flowing but communications may be a little unreliable. If you can avoid responding to certain situations in an overly emotional way, then you will be able to get others to take your suggestions more seriously. Opt for a cooler approach to generate the necessary support! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 30, 35, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Today’s lunar influences are likely to introduce a little luck, although the evening’s influences may well encourage a more reckless strategy that reverses the daytime’s gains. In reality it is possible that you’ll over-estimate what will really be a vague or non-committal vibe! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 26, 32, 38, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Don’t be too dismayed if things seem to keep going wrong, because minor blunders are likely to indicate an alternative and better strategy. Keep going, especially through the daylight hours, which is when you’re most likely to either be inspired or motivated by a new opening of some kind! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 25, 33, 41, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Money matters look solid. The bolder influences in the earlier part of the day are likely to pave the way for you to generate a little more. However, you might find that your initiative peters out by the late afternoon, so don’t rely on it too heavily; just take advantage of it while it lasts! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 25, 29, 33, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The current influences will appear to ease any pressure, or at least point an easier way forward. You’re likely to be presented with one or two opportunities to further your career or to boost your reputation. There is one note of caution: a positive development may well be a temporary one! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 17, 26, 35, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Lunar influences are likely to turn the general mood into a fretful one, and this may well materialize in one of those nagging inner voices. If you’re convinced that you need to do more, then pause just a moment. Chances are that someone close is applying a little pressure! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 23, 27, 38, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a slight air of recklessness or rebelliousness, which others might be inclined to regard as thoughtless or hasty. You, however, may well decide that it’s actually quite a liberating feeling. You may not want to conform to others’ expectations, but it’s not a day to be too ‘out there’! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 34, 38, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Relatively easy-going influences should keep negativity at bay to begin with. However, there will be a gradual change of mood and a change of pace, and although this may well be a little untimely, it will enable some innovative thinking. You should really capitalize on this while it lasts! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 31, 37, 44

