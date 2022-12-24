Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 24 December 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The rung of a ladder was never meant to rest upon, but only hold a man’s foot long enough to enable him to put the other somewhat higher. — Thomas Henry Huxley

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Bed is the poor man’s opera. — Italain Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The longer the explanation, the bigger the lie.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where you could find yourself trying to incorporate extra chores and last-minute preparations into an already full schedule. The pressure may be on, but the mood should be homely and warm. There should be the space for you to snatch a couple of hours away from it all later on! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 30, 36, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A couple of minor aspects may encourage a slight departure from the norm when it comes to any last-minute tweaks and arrangements for tomorrow. This could give rise to a moment of slight tension. An inclination to blurt something out should definitely be curbed! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 29, 37, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Imminent planetary shifts hint at a possible event that may well require a little more time. Although these cosmic clues may not develop beyond the hinting stage today, you should get some sense of where this is going, which appears to involve some kind of reunion! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 28, 32, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s not a bad day at all, if you can circumvent the rather clumsy vibe. It may feel difficult to appreciate someone’s point of view, but if you can recognize other people’s good intentions, as opposed to any minor gaffes and blunders, you’ll certainly be on the right track! Today’s Numbers: 6, 10, 19, 21, 30, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Communications may be a little patchy and/or disorganized. It may be best to accept that this won’t be the most proficient of days, especially if you’re trying to clear your workload or deal with a last-minute request or chore. Do what you can and don’t get sidetracked by a brief distraction! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 38, 42, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s certainly the capacity to turn this into a mainly dynamic day and there’s certainly the opportunity to make the most of a burst of cosmic energy. However, a couple of aspects will have you taking the easiest route, which isn’t necessarily the preferable one! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 36, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There are some good moments in store, as long as you watch the spending. Since the influences zone in on material matters, keeping an eye on the cost of any last-minute purchases might sound a little fun-sapping, but it will help secure peace of mind later in the day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 23, 28, 37, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You may think that it’s a good idea to get ahead of yourself on the work front so that you can relax properly for the coming holiday. However, you could set your sights a little too high. Don’t try to do everything; otherwise you’ll never get to a point where you can switch off properly! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 39, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It may be a slightly fraught day, with the daylight hours being a little time-pressured. Very minor glitches that you perhaps hadn’t anticipated could bubble up and a minor misunderstanding may well be caused by a poor communication flow. It should be all change once you get to the evening though! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 25, 28, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Thanks to a humorous and good-natured streak you are unlikely to be affected too badly by the marginally clumsy vibe. Watch out for getting the wrong end of the stick, though, especially when it comes to romance. If you do get it wrong, don’t be too slow to admit it! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 29, 38, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The prevailing vibe may not suit an innovative air sign, but if you can work with the slightly stodgy influences you will find it much easier. Don’t try to be creative for the sake of it. A frustrating delay or setback may require nothing more than a straight-forward and obvious solution! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 36, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s not likely to be a very typical Monday. You might not feel highly adventurous but you are likely to feel quietly confident. It’s a day where you’ll be able to cope easily with any last-minute arrangements. In addition, the warm and cozy vibe may well trigger a romantic interlude! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 32, 48, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Ricky Martin, Ava Gardner, Howard Hughes, Mary Higgins Clark, Ryan Seacrest, Diedrich Bader, Lee Dorsey

