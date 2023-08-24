Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 24 August 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Saddle your dreams afore you ride ’em. — Mary Webb

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you are a host to your guest, be a host to his dog also. — Russian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One should be just as careful in choosing one’s pleasures as in avoiding calamities.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Relationships may appear to be favorably aspected, but while the emphasis seems to revolve around connections and improvements, it could be that today’s planets actually bring a slight chill. If this does happen, don’t worry: this will be reversed in a couple of days! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 20, 29, 37, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Usually, you are fairly level-headed when it comes to relationships. However, the fiery vibe may create some mixed feelings amid an unreliable backdrop. Whether you’re single or attached you may have rather high expectations of a development or an individual. It’ll be harder not to judge! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 25, 28, 32, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The vibe at the start will seem to promise bundles of fun, and if you can be sensible then it should be a good day. However, by the evening you could find that you have taken a slightly poor decision. In addition; you may need to pull out all the stops to avoid a day of excesses. Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 29, 36

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Do be aware of pushing your opinions onto other people: the fiery sun/moon mix could create a slight communication problem, although you can easily avoid this by being a little more attentive on the social front. In addition; try not to get a little too competitive about a non-issue either! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 38, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where a more down-to-earth vibe may well reflect back a recent miscalculation. You may even experience a very minor pang of hindsight. If you find that you’re unable to stop thinking about something, then wait until the evening before taking any corrective action! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 26, 34, 44, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A frivolous mood is likely to descend for the day and continue until the evening. Enjoy the mood, but do watch the cash flow. The Venus/Jupiter mix indicates a need for a stricter approach in financial matters. It’s possible that you’ll need to take steps to stop this from becoming one very extravagant day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 22, 29, 34, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 An opportunity to reach an understanding with one specific individual is likely to have long-term benefits, especially when it comes to emotional matters. Just be prepared to hear the truth, because it’s possible that you’ve got something rather back-to-front. It’s not a day to let feelings bubble over! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 16, 25, 31, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A brief Venus/moon aspect is likely to cloud your vision, a little, and you may not even notice the impact of the improved vibe to begin with. It’s possible that incoming information will contain a positive angle; if you don’t recognize it immediately, then you will eventually, perhaps under someone’s guidance! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 29, 34, 42, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Although the need to do something entirely different and out of character could quite kick in, it’s certainly not a day to go overboard. Tread the path of moderation to extract the most from the fun atmosphere. There may even be one or two surprises in store, possibly an unexpected invitation! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 36, 41, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A change of mood is likely to descend, thanks to the fiery vibe. There’s not a lot of depth to the current planetary lineup. It’s more about immediate results and reactions. Singles can certainly enjoy some flirty exchanges. That said; connections made today are likely to peter out into nothing! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 29, 32, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The light-hearted vibe should be kept well and truly in perspective. Friends should provide the fun and laughs and romance is well-aspected, as long as you don’t try to rush. A hint of romance may materialize on the horizon. If it is going to develop, it’s not likely to be today! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 33, 37, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Material matters and practical solutions should make today quite a satisfactory day, thanks to quite a dynamic vibe. However, there may be an issue around an unusually risky approach. It might seem like a good idea right now, but others may well express doubt. If so, listen! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 21, 30, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Rupert Grint, Jennifer Lien, Steve Guttenberg, Marlee Matlin, Cal Ripken Jr., Yasser Arafat

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.