These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 24 April 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

“Why, what’s happened to your tail?” Pooh said in surprise . . . . “Somebody must have taken it,” said Eeyore. “How Like Them,” he added, after a long silence. — A.A. Milne, from Winnie-the-Pooh

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The pope and a peasant know more between them than the pope alone. — Italian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Regular feet can’t be affected by irregular shoes.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Certain influences will certainly enhance the day for the lighter-hearted types, but in terms of career/work responsibilities you will need to somehow generate a little more discipline. It’ll be too easy to let certain matters slide. If that happens then make sure you recover any lost ground! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 17, 21, 33, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It is very likely that thoughts of change will bubble up intermittently during the day and peak this evening. If these changes evolve from very a positive, upbeat mood then you’re probably on the right track. If pride is part of the equation, then you may need to rethink your approach! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 28, 37, 41, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Dazzling solar influences brighten the day to an extent. What is clear is that you will somehow need to address a romantic issue and an entirely separate practical matter in completely different ways. What works in one area is not likely to achieve much in another! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 26, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Material and financial matters seem well aspected, thanks to the fabulous solar aspects. However, on the emotional front, it’s possible that a slightly prickly situation will require a more sensitive approach. It’s certainly worth considering one significant change or suggestion too! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 31, 38, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 While the romantic/emotional front seems quite settled, Pluto is likely to encourage a very dynamic and possibly even one- sided approach to a practical or material matter. You may need to be a little more accommodating over incoming information and a little more supportive in what you say! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 28, 34, 39, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where you’ll certainly appear focused and motivated to others. However, slightly fretful vibes are likely to undermine progress in subtle ways. Be alert to this; don’t undo some good work over what could be nothing more than a flimsy obstacle. Support is likely to be on tap if needed! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 26, 31, 35, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 If there is a slight edge of selfishness lingering from yesterday, then other people will recognize it instantly. The current influences won’t enhance good communication, so it is up to you to check whether you’re still in tune with others, or whether you’re actually on the wrong track altogether! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 24, 29, 31, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 If romance has been a little lackluster or even dull, then the solar influences is likely to reconfigure it more to your liking. However, there can be too much of a good thing. New romances are best taken steadily, while established relationships shouldn’t undergo dramatic changes! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 20, 30, 34, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Your day should start to improve when you tackle an ongoing or distinctly unappealing matter that has been perhaps hanging over you. If someone has been gently pushing you towards completion in one form or another, then use today’s dazzling and supportive influences to get it done! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 27, 33, 38, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It is definitely a work-focused kind of day, although there may be a slight contest between a wacky kind of approach and a more conventional, possibly formal one. The sun/ Pluto mix suggests that you may need to be more-or-less in the middle. Pick the best of both worlds, if possible! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 30, 42, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 This could possibly turn out to be one of those days where you suddenly have a flash of inspiration, which starts you thinking about your long term future. Something that you never would have considered could start to show more promise. Career matters will benefit the most, but romance could see a lift too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 11, 24, 38, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Romance will still be ticking over in the background, but don’t let it dominate all your time. Instead, use the day to attend a practical matter or task. It may be that you have several things on the go. If so, try to complete as many as possible. It’s not a day to increase your workload even more! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 32, 37, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Kelly Clarkson, Jill Ireland, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Barbra Streisand, Shirley MacLaine, Stanley Kauffman, Eric Bogosian

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.