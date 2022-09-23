These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 23 September 2022.

Size matters not. — Yoda, from The Empire Strikes Back

A book is like a garden carried in the pocket. — Chinese Proverb

Do not be concerned with things outside your door.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The planets are likely to keep you quite busy, but in a nice way. A short journey or some form of communication that opens up your life is looking likely, and there will definitely be some excitement in the air for you too. That said; it may be best to slow the pace down a touch! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 28, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Dynamic influences will complement the softer ones quite dramatically. Generating a warm atmosphere in your relationships, (friendships or romance) is going to be more important than usual, but don’t stifle yourself. You may have to take an answer at face value for now! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 32, 37, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A new direction that you hadn’t considered before may well develop. Keeping your eyes and your mind open may sound easy enough, but you may well be held back by a belief that there’s greener grass elsewhere. Making the wrong decision in romance isn’t out of the question! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 36, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s a streak of charm in the dithery influences, which may be worth noting on a day where social gaffes and blunders are more likely. If you get something wrong or veer a little off- course, then not taking yourself too seriously will be a better way to generate an appreciative response from others! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 35, 37, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Minor problems on a practical level could absorb your leisure hours. It may be as basic as a stitch in time saves nine. In other words: don’t leave chores and tasks to develop into something more complicated. Tend to those things that require your attention. That said; don’t discount a little bit of luck! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 21, 36, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The reflective, thoughtful tone of today’s planets might impinge on the fun-factor, but it doesn’t have to be a humorless, somber day, since romance is on the evening’s agenda Work with, not against the perceptive vibes. There are connections to be made – both literal and metaphorical! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 23, 36, 41, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A rather indecisive vibe suggests that you’ll be torn between your heart and your head, your thoughts and your feelings, especially when it comes to romance. The need to feel in control of your life is likely to affect your judgment, but it’s not a day to be assertive or demanding! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 29, 33, 37, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A rather contradictory vibe could feel unsettling. What you may perceive as the voice of reason could potentially hold you back. Not all incoming advice will be reliable. Extra insight around the late-evening may be ill-timed but you should regard it as a breath of fresh air! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 21, 30, 42, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Normally it’s a great trait to aim high, but today you’ll need to hold back. Unrealistic goals or impractical plans will only lead to disappointment. If you take on board some down-to-earth advice, then you may well be able to develop those plans without having to weed out too much! Today’s Numbers: 7, 17, 23, 31, 36, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 With the moon in your sign, you’ll be in a prime position to help someone through a confusing time. Highly shrewd influences will allow you to recognize the core of the matter. What seems baffling them will be effortless to you. Just stay patient if they don’t get it at first! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 21, 27, 32, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It will seem as though various obligations on a material level will curb all your sense of fun, which is exactly what you’ll be in the mood for. However, it may be a good thing, since you’ll be inclined to over indulge a little. The constraints may actually keep you on the right track! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 25, 34, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Communications may get a little prickly, especially during the day. If you’re looking for results you may be waiting until the evening. Try to resist applying any pressure: the moon in Capricorn could have you feeling a little critical and you could end up putting your foot in it! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 24, 29, 33, 41

Ray Charles, Bruce Springsteen, Julio Iglesias, Ani Difranco, Elizabeth Pena, Chi McBride, Jason Alexander, Erik-Michael Estrada, Kip Pardue

