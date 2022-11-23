Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 23 November 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

In matters of style, swim with the current; In matters of principle, stand like a rock. — Thomas Jefferson

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

There is no economy in going to bed early to save candles if the result is twins. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The wise adapt themselves to circumstances, as water moulds itself to the pitcher.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A sociable mood will help you to make the most of what can be a lively Friday, while financial stability should expand your choices of how to enjoy the day. What may be a little more unpredictable is a request or suggestion out of the blue. You won’t function at your best if you feel restrained! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 24, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The planets may well deliver gentle and subtle prompts over the course of the day, suggesting that you perhaps forget about achievement, status and being the best, just for now. Allow for a little fun and spontaneity. A nagging issue may need to be put on ice for a little while too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 26, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You might find that you’ll be quite keen to mix, mingle and be the center of attention, since the moon may well activate your social zone. However, you may need to accept that one of your friends requires a bit of room. It will be best if you respect their wishes, even if you can’t see why! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 21, 30, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Fiery influences suggest that you may well benefit from taking a more independent stance. Perhaps you’ll be inclined to lean on others or maybe you’ll prefer to bury your head in the sand over an emotional matter. Perhaps it’s a day to be a little more proactive! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 27, 32, 37, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You may be unaware of some minor tension around you, or you may miss certain exchanges and signs of stress. If you pause and take stock, here and there, you’ll not only see what’s going on, you’ll be able to do quite a lot to restore the much needed harmony! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 23, 33, 38, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A very minor development could have an unsettling effect, but don’t rely too heavily on your intuition; don’t make snap judgments and don’t assume anything. Follow those guidelines and at the very least your evening should look a lot livelier, with extra focus on social events and gatherings! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 30, 37, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Your focus in general is likely to be tinged with a slightly flippant approach, so it might be best if you avoid trying to impress and dazzle others. In addition, while tender moments will be more than possible, a slightly extrovert mood could unsettle the romantic vibe! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 16, 23, 38, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Proceed with caution if your plans for the day include bargain- hunting, because a seemingly fabulous ‘one-off;’ offer might not be such a wise buy after all. Take a friend, preferably someone who is a down to earth type. Earth signs are likely to be reliably shrewd! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 19, 22, 37, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Improved lunar influences should relieve the recent pressure. There may be some good news too: cash matters could improve, and luck is likely to be on your side, to an extent. That said; the good luck factor may not be enough to protect your cash- flow if you decide to be a little careless with it! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 21, 30, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A clumsy Mars/moon aspect suggests that you may need to overcome a small blip in the morning order to extract the most from the day. There’s certainly nothing to be lost by listening to a friend, and there’s everything to gain. On the upside, emotional matters are looking very promising! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 18, 27, 33, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a hint of a slightly blasé attitude when it comes to the material side of life. It’s good to take pride in yourself, but don’t get carried away. A positive encounter may follow if you are seen to be a little more balanced and/or even-handed by one person in particular! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 30, 38, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Cash matters will need a careful eye. An urge to spend may well override any common sense about holding on to your reserves. Even if your finances look strong enough for a bit of a blow- out, it’s still best to refrain, at least until after tomorrow, which is likely to see a slight reversal of today’s trend! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 23, 31, 34, 47

